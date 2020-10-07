Why we chose the K2 Reckoner 102: Nimble, versatile, bags of fun
Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184
Sidecut (mm): 134-102-127
Radius: 19m (184 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1900g
Price: £TBC
Buy Here
The Reckoner series is K2’s new range for 2020 and the K2 Reckoner 102 looks set to replace the now-discontinued Marksman 106 in the ever-competitive 100 – 110 mm all-mountain category. If you like to keep things playful at speed both on and off the piste (who doesn’t),the Reckoners are definitely a very solid option.
K2 Reckoner 102 Build
While the topsheets on the Reckoners are nothing short of sublime, it’s always what’s under the hood that’s most interesting. K2’s Double Barrel Core has been used in the Reckoner 102. Consisting of two cores – a dense Fir on the outside for power and impact resistance, and a lightweight Aspen centre – running parallel to one another for the full length of the ski.
“It’s what’s under the hood that’s most interesting”
The Double Barrel Core gives the Reckoner 102 what we’d call a medium stiffness – nothing too demanding. You can press and play at will, but also charge these when you do decide to hit the throttle – right on the money for a playful all-mountain ski.
Share