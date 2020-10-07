K2 Reckoner 102 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

K2 Reckoner 102 2020 – 2021 | Review

The narrowest ski in the Reckoner range, the Reckoner 102 is an absolute blast across the entire mountain

Why we chose the K2 Reckoner 102: Nimble, versatile, bags of fun 

Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184
Sidecut (mm): 134-102-127
Radius: 19m (184 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1900g
The Reckoner series is K2’s new range for 2020 and the K2 Reckoner 102 looks set to replace the now-discontinued Marksman 106 in the ever-competitive 100 – 110 mm all-mountain category. If you like to keep things playful at speed both on and off the piste (who doesn’t),the Reckoners are definitely a very solid option.

K2 Reckoner 102 Build

While the topsheets on the Reckoners are nothing short of sublime, it’s always what’s under the hood that’s most interesting. K2’s Double Barrel Core has been used in the Reckoner 102. Consisting of two cores – a dense Fir on the outside for power and impact resistance, and a lightweight Aspen centre – running parallel to one another for the full length of the ski.

“It’s what’s under the hood that’s most interesting”

The Double Barrel Core gives the Reckoner 102 what we’d call a medium stiffness – nothing too demanding. You can press and play at will, but also charge these when you do decide to hit the throttle – right on the money for a playful all-mountain ski.

Aside from core materials, a ‘Spectral Braid’ carbon fibre laminate and carbon stringers further boosts the charging capabilities of these planks. Surrounding the ski is K2’s own TwinTech sidewalls; essentially a traditional full sidewall, with the top layer bevelled off. This has been done to reduce unwanted chipping of the sidewall. K2 have been doing this with their skis for a few years and it always seems to have done a decent job.

K2 Reckoner 102 Shaping

As we noted in our Volkl Revolt 104 review, we’re big fans of the use of tip and tail rocker that travels deep into skis. K2 have also made use of this technique, and it’s increased the manoeuvrability of the Reckoners tenfold. It’s got to be noted though that although there’s a good length of rocker, it doesn’t get too pronounced – something which will help to keep these skis under control when you do find yourself charging the hardpack.

“A ‘Spectral Braid’ carbon fibre laminate and carbon stringers further boosts the charging capabilities of these planks”

In an effort to further boost the Reckoner 102’s hard snow prowess, K2 have pressed 5 mm of camber underfoot. This, combined with the mid-stiff flex, creates a stable yet not overly demanding ride over a good deal of conditions – just what you’re after from a ski this wide.

Who Is The K2 Reckoner 102 For?

Anyone in the market for an all mountain ski is in for a real treat this season, the options are almost endless – from flat tailed, fully metal chargers, to buttery smooth twins, like these – with all the big brands offering their own take on this future-classic 90 – 110 mm shape.

Those of you after something on the more freestyle side will get on with the slightly softer flex of the Reckoner, compared to the Revolt. We found both skis a blast across the entire mountain, but found the Revolt had a slightly higher top speed whereas the Reckoner 102s had us grinning from ear to ear thanks to its super playful qualities.

What Is The K2 Reckoner 102 Good At?

Playfulness: 9/10
On Piste: 7/10
Powder: 7/10

