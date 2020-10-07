Aside from core materials, a ‘Spectral Braid’ carbon fibre laminate and carbon stringers further boosts the charging capabilities of these planks. Surrounding the ski is K2’s own TwinTech sidewalls; essentially a traditional full sidewall, with the top layer bevelled off. This has been done to reduce unwanted chipping of the sidewall. K2 have been doing this with their skis for a few years and it always seems to have done a decent job.

K2 Reckoner 102 Shaping

As we noted in our Volkl Revolt 104 review, we’re big fans of the use of tip and tail rocker that travels deep into skis. K2 have also made use of this technique, and it’s increased the manoeuvrability of the Reckoners tenfold. It’s got to be noted though that although there’s a good length of rocker, it doesn’t get too pronounced – something which will help to keep these skis under control when you do find yourself charging the hardpack.

In an effort to further boost the Reckoner 102’s hard snow prowess, K2 have pressed 5 mm of camber underfoot. This, combined with the mid-stiff flex, creates a stable yet not overly demanding ride over a good deal of conditions – just what you’re after from a ski this wide.

Who Is The K2 Reckoner 102 For?

Anyone in the market for an all mountain ski is in for a real treat this season, the options are almost endless – from flat tailed, fully metal chargers, to buttery smooth twins, like these – with all the big brands offering their own take on this future-classic 90 – 110 mm shape.

Those of you after something on the more freestyle side will get on with the slightly softer flex of the Reckoner, compared to the Revolt. We found both skis a blast across the entire mountain, but found the Revolt had a slightly higher top speed whereas the Reckoner 102s had us grinning from ear to ear thanks to its super playful qualities.

What Is The K2 Reckoner 102 Good At?

Playfulness: 9/10

On Piste: 7/10

Powder: 7/10

