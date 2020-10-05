Black Crows Atris Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Black Crows Atris Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review

Perhaps the most versatile ski in Black Crows' line up, the Atris blends playfulness with full throttle stability

Why we chose the Black Crows Atris: Versatile, playful, charger 

Lengths (cm): 178, 184, 190
Sidecut (mm): 139-108-125 (184 cm)
Radius: 20m (184 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,000g
Price: €690

Buy Here

Said to be the most popular ski within Black Crows’ slowly expanding line up, the Atris sits at the heart of the range and is frequently the go-to skis for athletes and mountain guides alike. Cutting right to the right of heart it, it’s easy to see how it’s got to the point where this product is leading the Crows’ squadron of skis. It has a playful demeanour. It has a rowdy side that’s able to charge amongst big mountain-terrain, yet flair things up during backcountry freestyle sessions if and when required. It’s, well, great. 

Black Crows Atris Shaping

Sitting at the heart of this playful number is a 108 platform – giving the Atris its big-mountain handle. In terms of rocker, you’ve got a long and progressive rocker both in the tips and tails. Although the rocker travels deep into the ski, Black Crows have ensured that there’s not excessive amounts of flappy rocker pressed into the Atris, which will help to boost its all-mountain persona.

“It’s easy to see how it’s got to the point where this product is leading the Crows’ squadron of skis”

The tails here will help keep these big-mountain beasts playful when the terrain dictates – just check out what the likes of Nikolai Schirmer and Flo Bastien are capable of on their Atris.

Sitting between all of this rocker is 3.5 mm of classic camber, that’ll keep you biting through any rough conditions. We’ve always appreciated the addition of camber into Black Crows’ big-mountain skis, as so frequently in Europe you’re not just skiing bottomless powder from first to last lift. Instead, you’ve usually got to scratch your way down a wind-scoured slope to reach the good stuff.

In terms of sidecut, there’s a 20 metre radius. Nothing surprising there for a big-mountain ski. In keeping with this big-mountain theme, the Atris is carrying a pretty stiff flex throughout the ski. Starting soft in the tips (for easy turn initiation), the stiffness progressively ramps up – particularly underfoot, through to the tails. We’re glad to see this stiffening used in a ‘playful’ ski, as it creates a ski that’s stable at speed rather than one that can only butter and smear its way around a mountain.

Black Crows Atris Build

This stability has been achieved by using fully poplar wood core with a triaxial fibreglass laminate, both of which help to keep the ski relatively (2,000g/ski) low weight while also helping the ski to remain true to its big-mountain spirit. Although these are far from the lightest skis on the planet, it’s pretty impressive to see the Crows get the Atris down to that 2,000g weight mark. Especially, when you consider how well the ski is able to take on poor conditions.

“It’s pretty impressive to see the Crows get the Atris down to that 2,000g weight mark”

Who Is The Black Crows Atris For?

Thanks to the approachable, yet stiff flex pattern and playful, yet big-mountain friendly shaping, the Atris is able to cater for a wide range of intermediate to expert skiers. This is something that can be seen when in resort: on one lift you may bump into a rad dad who’s been happily rocking a pair of Atris on the sidecountry at cruisy speeds. Then, on the next lift, you may spot Flo sending it on his Atris with a huge three off a backcountry booter.

It really is no surprise that these are the most popular skis of the Crows’ lineup, given this versatile nature. And thanks to Black Crows relatively low-key approach, you’re not going to see too many people kicking around the slopes with these (if that sort of stuff matters to you).

Pair these with a touring binding – the Plum Summit 12, or Armada Shift 13 would work great – and a pair of heavier duty touring boots, and you’ve got yourself a setup that’ll be able to tackle just about anything that’s thrown your way in the backcountry.

What Is The Black Crows Atris Good At?

Powder: 8/10
Playfulness: 8/10
Touring: 6/10

You May Also Like

Armada Stranger 2020 – 2021 | Review

Armada ARV 106 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

All-Mountain Skis Black Crows Powder Skis Ski 100 2020/21

Related Articles

Skiing

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L | Review

Another classic Chris Benchetler pro model – is there anything the man can't design?

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L Backpack | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Cirque 84 | Review

The Black Diamond Cirque 84 radiates confidence on the up and down, thanks to its nifty construction

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L | Review

The classic JetForce design sees some tweaks, creating an extremely refined avalanche airbag

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L Avalanche Airbag 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

BCA Tracker 4 | Review

The classic Tracker design sees an update with the all-new Tracker 4

BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Transceiver | Review
Skiing

Armada Warden MNC 13 | Review

Alpine performance with touring boot compatibility, the Armada Warden 13 is going to be a great ski binding for many

Armada Warden MNC 13 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Atomic Backland 100 | Review

Atomic have produced an extremely capable touring ski, all at a low weight, in the Backland 100

Atomic Backland 100 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production