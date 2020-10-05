Why we chose the Black Crows Atris: Versatile, playful, charger
Lengths (cm): 178, 184, 190
Sidecut (mm): 139-108-125 (184 cm)
Radius: 20m (184 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,000g
Price: €690
Said to be the most popular ski within Black Crows’ slowly expanding line up, the Atris sits at the heart of the range and is frequently the go-to skis for athletes and mountain guides alike. Cutting right to the right of heart it, it’s easy to see how it’s got to the point where this product is leading the Crows’ squadron of skis. It has a playful demeanour. It has a rowdy side that’s able to charge amongst big mountain-terrain, yet flair things up during backcountry freestyle sessions if and when required. It’s, well, great.
Black Crows Atris Shaping
Sitting at the heart of this playful number is a 108 platform – giving the Atris its big-mountain handle. In terms of rocker, you’ve got a long and progressive rocker both in the tips and tails. Although the rocker travels deep into the ski, Black Crows have ensured that there’s not excessive amounts of flappy rocker pressed into the Atris, which will help to boost its all-mountain persona.
The tails here will help keep these big-mountain beasts playful when the terrain dictates – just check out what the likes of Nikolai Schirmer and Flo Bastien are capable of on their Atris.
Sitting between all of this rocker is 3.5 mm of classic camber, that’ll keep you biting through any rough conditions. We’ve always appreciated the addition of camber into Black Crows’ big-mountain skis, as so frequently in Europe you’re not just skiing bottomless powder from first to last lift. Instead, you’ve usually got to scratch your way down a wind-scoured slope to reach the good stuff.
