In terms of sidecut, there’s a 20 metre radius. Nothing surprising there for a big-mountain ski. In keeping with this big-mountain theme, the Atris is carrying a pretty stiff flex throughout the ski. Starting soft in the tips (for easy turn initiation), the stiffness progressively ramps up – particularly underfoot, through to the tails. We’re glad to see this stiffening used in a ‘playful’ ski, as it creates a ski that’s stable at speed rather than one that can only butter and smear its way around a mountain.

Black Crows Atris Build

This stability has been achieved by using fully poplar wood core with a triaxial fibreglass laminate, both of which help to keep the ski relatively (2,000g/ski) low weight while also helping the ski to remain true to its big-mountain spirit. Although these are far from the lightest skis on the planet, it’s pretty impressive to see the Crows get the Atris down to that 2,000g weight mark. Especially, when you consider how well the ski is able to take on poor conditions.

Who Is The Black Crows Atris For?

Thanks to the approachable, yet stiff flex pattern and playful, yet big-mountain friendly shaping, the Atris is able to cater for a wide range of intermediate to expert skiers. This is something that can be seen when in resort: on one lift you may bump into a rad dad who’s been happily rocking a pair of Atris on the sidecountry at cruisy speeds. Then, on the next lift, you may spot Flo sending it on his Atris with a huge three off a backcountry booter.

It really is no surprise that these are the most popular skis of the Crows’ lineup, given this versatile nature. And thanks to Black Crows relatively low-key approach, you’re not going to see too many people kicking around the slopes with these (if that sort of stuff matters to you).

Pair these with a touring binding – the Plum Summit 12, or Armada Shift 13 would work great – and a pair of heavier duty touring boots, and you’ve got yourself a setup that’ll be able to tackle just about anything that’s thrown your way in the backcountry.

What Is The Black Crows Atris Good At?

Powder: 8/10

Playfulness: 8/10

Touring: 6/10

