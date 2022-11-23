I’m sure it’s no secret to any of you that, after owning the ski boot company for a number of years, K2 recently brought the legendary Full Tilt ski brand under its own banner. Looking to streamline their boot offerings, K2 has kept the heart and soul of this legendary boot company going and slapped on a bit of their own branding. Unbeatable progressive flex? Check. Unrivalled comfort? Check. Tom Wallisch, Sammy Carlson and Taylor Lundquist pro models? You betcha.

The new K2 FL3X range features essentially the same lineup of boots that were the poster boys of the traditional three-piece design. Three-piece designs, if you’re unaware, gain most of their flex from the tongue as opposed to two-piece designs that rely on an overlapping shell to provide stiffness. This three-piece design results in a characteristically progressive flex, where it initially begins soft before ramping up the deeper your flex into the cuff.

But not only does this classic flex pattern live on with the new FL3X range, so do some of the legendary Full Tilt designs. So let’s take a peep at a few standout shells.

K2 Diverge SC

Size: 24.5 – 30.5

Flex: 7/10

Weight: 1,940g

One of the first questions we asked K2’s marketing team, when we heard they were bringing the Full Tilt brand under them, was: “What’s going to happen to all the pro models?” and, we’re glad to report they were certain in ensuring these pro models would stay true to the Full Tilt brand. So here we are with a Sammy Carlson K2 pro model.

The Diverge SC features all the good stuff from the previous Full Tilt Ascendant SC: an Intuition Pro Tour Wrap, removable 120 Flex Tongue, and lightweight 3-Piece Shell that features a walk mode for bootpacking and ski touring.

K2 Revolver TBL Women’s

Size: 23.5 – 27.5

Flex: 5/10

Weight: 1,750g

Previously the Soul Sister 100, this range has been updated to now feature a much deserved Taylor Lundquist pro model. The beauty of the Revolver TBL (and any FL3X boot for that matter) is their adjustable flex. A 100 flex tongue instils the Revolver with great all-mountain versatility. But if you’re anticipating thumping landing after landing in the park, switch the tongue for a 90, or alternatively, insert a 120 flex tongue if you want to shred groomers hard and fast.

K2 Method B&E

Size: 24.5 – 30.5

Flex: 5/10

Weight: 1,750g

Serving as the joint pro model of both Henrik Harlaut and Phil Casabon can only mean one thing: the Method B&E are going to be packing all-out freestyle features for the creative park skiers out there. Featuring a 90 mm last, the boots are going to provide a suspension-like feel on the landings, while a 102 mm last provides enough comfort for those with higher volume feet.

Check out K2’s full FL3X range here

You May Also Like

K2 Revolver Pro Ski Boot | Review

Best Freestyle Skis

Best Women’s Ski Boots