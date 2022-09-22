Leki Airfoil 3D Ski Pole 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Leki Airfoil 3D Ski Pole 2022 – 2023 | Review

The Airfoil 3D is a ski pole that’s been designed with fast racy turns in mind

Why we chose the Leki Airfoil 3D: Lightweight, snappy, safe 

Weight: 254g
Lengths: 110 – 135 cm (5 cm steps)
Price: £275

When a brand stays laser-focused in producing a specific bit of ski gear, you know they’re going to create some quality equipment. This is the case with Look perfecting their ski binding offering, or Faction dialling in the perfect ski quiver – and it’s certainly the case for Leki who chase the tireless goal of creating the best ski poles in the business. From world cup winning athletes to wild Alaskan freeriding, the experience really shows in what they do.

“It’s got all the signature Leki designs and top notch construction”

Now, this is where the Leki Airfoil 3D ski pole comes in. It’s got all the signature Leki designs, and top notch construction, to make it a fantastic ski pole that can be relied on when you’re making short, snappy turns on the piste. Let’s dive into that construction.

Construction

Leki have quickly become known for their Trigger System which, thanks to the safe and reliable release, can help to protect you from the classic skiers’ thumb injury that’s so common when using traditional ski straps.

The Trigger System, if you’ve never seen it before, works by providing a connection to the pole between your thumb and index finger. This is achieved through a loop (either on your Leki-specific gloves, or on the strap) clicking into a latch found at the top of the pole. It offers a direct connection to the pole and, with a simple press of a tab found on the top of the pole, provides a quick click in and out – ideal for fast chairlift changeovers.

The strap that works alongside this Trigger System technology is equally high-tech. It offers a wraparound fit across the hand to provide a comfortable pole plant by spreading the force away from just one part of your hand. The strap is also compatible with all kinds of Leki poles, if you do find yourself needing to click into another pair.

Aside from the Trigger System tech, the grip has been designed with nifty finger indentations to ensure the pole fits perfectly in the hand. The shape has been optimised for shorter radius slalom turns where a quick flicking motion of the wrist is required.

Taking a look at the shaft, the Airfoil 3D features a straight design that’s made from heat treated Aluminium. This shaft comes in lengths varying from 110 – 135 cm, stepping up in five centimetre increments.

Then, finally, the bottom of the pole features Leki’s racing basket that’s optimised for firm snow and pistes. This basket can be easily screwed off to be replaced if it gets too worn, or if you fancy attaching a slightly wider powder basket.

Leki Ski 100 2022/23
production