The Pandora 104 is rocking a directional flex, with a soft tip for floatation, and a stiffer tail for power and stability. The continued use of the Line 5 cut radius, (meaning the ski has five different radius’ blended into one) allows you to ski however you want, short turns, long carvers, smear sets, anything goes.

Line’s Capwall construction also features in the Pandora. This is where the sidewall is vertical underfoot with a cap construction towards the tips and tails. This gives the ski good torsional stiffness and edge grip in the cambered section of the ski. The reduction in material in the tip and tail also keeps the swing weight down, making it streamlined, playful and stable.

Line Pandora 104 Shaping

The Pandora 104 has a rocker, camber, rocker profile, with an early rise rocker at the tip, and a flatter tail, giving it better lift in deeper snow, as well as keeping the contact point closer to the centre of the ski. This rocker profile means you can engage more of the effective edge on hard parked terrain.

Who Is The Line Pandora 104 For?

The Pandora 104 is for adventurous advanced female riders, seeking out softer ungroomed terrain, but with the versatility and playfulness to be used all over the mountain. The wide tail will make sure you are centred and forward on your skis, but less forgiving perhaps for those who have a tendency to sit back.

That being said, the lightness of the ski makes it quickly accessible for many riders, and for those smaller framed skiers who don’t necessarily have the muscle or body mass to turn heavier off piste skis. It’s another great one-ski quiver option for those powder chasing women, who don’t want to compromise when they get to trickier conditions.

Find those secret corners, push it in the backcountry, even stick some skins on them and search out those untouched powder fields; and when you’re done head back to the lifts to charge through afternoon slush or hard packed groomers. The Pandora 104 is an all-mountain ski that will have you skiing with ease all over the mountain.

What Is The Line Pandora 104 Good At?

Versatility: 9/10

Carving: 7/10

Soft Snow: 8/10

