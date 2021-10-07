Why we chose the Line Pandora 104: Light, floaty and versatile.
Lengths (cm): 158, 165, 172
Sidecut (mm): 137 / 104 / 121 mm
Radius: 14.6m @ 165cm
Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1633g
Price: £475 / €565 / $600
Line skis are renowned for making playful, flexible and light skis. For me, they’ve always been the only brand of ski I can press enough to butter, not sure if that’s more to do with rider ability or ski flex and lightness, but you get my point. The Pandora 104 is no exception, perfectly blending all-mountain versatility into a one-ski quiver machine.
The award-winning 2022 Line Pandora 104 is back for yet another winter, the only change you will notice is the sleek new topsheet, keeping many of the same technologies as last season confirming its status as a lightweight, versatile option for powder hungry female skiers.
The Pandora series – developed with big mountain pro and general mountain legend Hadley Hammer – offers a range for all types of female skiers. The Pandora 104 is the mid to wide range of the four width options (84, 94, 104 and 110 mm) making it an adaptable ski, as good in fresh hero powder snow as it is in end of season slush. As Line themselves put it: “Carve up the morning groomers, rip through afternoon slush, and float through the deeper days with ease.”
Line Pandora 104 Build
Line has kept the 100% Aspenlite core used in previous Pandora models, along with Magic Finger Carbon Filaments, stretching from tip to tail, for an incredibly stable and lightweight ride. Without the use of metal laminates, the Pandora 104 stands out as an impressively light ski. A key feature for those ladies who want a powder ski that can tackle tough conditions and maintain good balance in the air.
