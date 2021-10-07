Line Pandora 104 Women's All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Line Pandora 104 Women’s All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Line Pandora 104 is a floaty all-mountain one ski quiver, ready for when the deep stuff arrives

Why we chose the Line Pandora 104: Light, floaty and versatile. 

Lengths (cm): 158, 165, 172
Sidecut (mm): 137 / 104 / 121 mm
Radius: 14.6m @ 165cm
Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1633g
Price: £475 / €565 / $600

Line skis are renowned for making playful, flexible and light skis. For me, they’ve always been the only brand of ski I can press enough to butter, not sure if that’s more to do with rider ability or ski flex and lightness, but you get my point. The Pandora 104 is no exception, perfectly blending all-mountain versatility into a one-ski quiver machine. 

“The Pandora 104 is no exception, perfectly blending all-mountain versatility into a one-ski quiver machine”

The award-winning 2022 Line Pandora 104 is back for yet another winter, the only change you will notice is the sleek new topsheet, keeping many of the same technologies as last season confirming its status as a lightweight, versatile option for powder hungry female skiers.

The Pandora series – developed with big mountain pro and general mountain legend Hadley Hammer – offers a range for all types of female skiers. The Pandora 104 is the mid to wide range of the four width options (84, 94, 104 and 110 mm) making it an adaptable ski, as good in fresh hero powder snow as it is in end of season slush. As Line themselves put it: “Carve up the morning groomers, rip through afternoon slush, and float through the deeper days with ease.” 

Line Pandora 104 Build

Line has kept the 100% Aspenlite core used in previous Pandora models, along with Magic Finger Carbon Filaments, stretching from tip to tail, for an incredibly stable and lightweight ride. Without the use of metal laminates, the Pandora 104 stands out as an impressively light ski. A key feature for those ladies who want a powder ski that can tackle tough conditions and maintain good balance in the air.

The Pandora 104 is rocking a directional flex, with a soft tip for floatation, and a stiffer tail for power and stability. The continued use of the Line 5 cut radius, (meaning the ski has five different radius’ blended into one) allows you to ski however you want, short turns, long carvers, smear sets, anything goes. 

“The Pandora 104 is rocking a directional flex, with a soft tip for floatation, and a stiffer tail for power and stability”

Line’s Capwall construction also features in the Pandora. This is where the sidewall is vertical underfoot with a cap construction towards the tips and tails. This gives the ski good torsional stiffness and edge grip in the cambered section of the ski. The reduction in material in the tip and tail also keeps the swing weight down, making it streamlined, playful and stable. 

Line Pandora 104 Shaping

The Pandora 104 has a rocker, camber, rocker profile, with an early rise rocker at the tip, and a flatter tail, giving it better lift in deeper snow, as well as keeping the contact point closer to the centre of the ski. This rocker profile means you can engage more of the effective edge on hard parked terrain.

Who Is The Line Pandora 104 For?

The Pandora 104 is for adventurous advanced female riders, seeking out softer ungroomed terrain, but with the versatility and playfulness to be used all over the mountain. The wide tail will make sure you are centred and forward on your skis, but less forgiving perhaps for those who have a tendency to sit back.

That being said, the lightness of the ski makes it quickly accessible for many riders, and for those smaller framed skiers who don’t necessarily have the muscle or body mass to turn heavier off piste skis. It’s another great one-ski quiver option for those powder chasing women, who don’t want to compromise when they get to trickier conditions.

Find those secret corners, push it in the backcountry, even stick some skins on them and search out those untouched powder fields; and when you’re done head back to the lifts to charge through afternoon slush or hard packed groomers. The Pandora 104 is an all-mountain ski that will have you skiing with ease all over the mountain.  

What Is The Line Pandora 104 Good At?

Versatility: 9/10
Carving: 7/10
Soft Snow: 8/10

