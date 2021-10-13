Why we chose the Marker Alpinist 10: Affordable, lightweight, user-friendly

Weight per binding: 245g (brakeless) or 335g (with brake)

Release Value: 4 – 10

Riser Heights: 0˚, 5˚ & 9˚

Brake Sizes: 90, 105 & 115 mm

Heel Adjustment: 7.5 mm

Price: £275

Let’s face it; there’s no other company that has a better coverage of the ski touring binding market than German-based Marker bindings. They’ve covered the high performance end with the Duke PT 16, midweight hybrid bindings with the Kingpin M-Werks and the budget-friendly low release value end of the spectrum with this, the Alpinist 10.

The Marker Alpinist 10 sits in the middle of the lightweight and affordable Alpinist range, offering a DIN certified release value of 4 – 10. On the other side of the family is the Alpinist 8 and Alpinist 12 – all coming in at a more than affordable £300. You can barely get away with a round at a London pub with that cash.

Marker Alpinist 10 Build

While we’re on the subject of the affordability of this binding, it’s worth noting how this has been achieved; there’s a lot of plastic components in this binding. While it’s got to be stressed that this plastic has been reinforced with carbon to ensure strength, durability and power distribution is maintained to a high standard, it certainly feels cheaper than, say, a Plum Oazo, or an ATK Kuluar. But, then again, those bindings cost well over double the price of the Alpinist.

Again, the use of plastic isn’t a bad thing in touring bindings, particularly for bindings designed towards lighter skiers, like this one. What’s impressive with this binding is the amount of features Marker has managed to pack into this little number.