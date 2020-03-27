Season Edit | Markus Eder Finally Treats Us To His Winter 2018/2019 Cut - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Season Edit | Markus Eder Finally Treats Us To His Winter 2018/2019 Cut

Markus Eder again reminds us why he’s by far the most versatile skier on the planet

Header image: Pally Learmond

Good things come to those who wait – this is certainly true for the majority of the skiers in the world who are now locked down in quarantine / isolation / lockdown, or whatever you fancy calling it.

Speaking of waiting, Markus Eder has finally gone and treated us to his 2018/2019 season edit. Packed full of clips of the Freeride World Tour, films he’s been in, and general good times at his home resort it’s a great little watch this.

The 18/19 season was a banger for Markus – the obvious highlight being his crowning as the Freeride World Tour winner at the final stage of the tour, the Bec des Rosses. It was during this tour run where we really got to see Markus’ unique creative style that blends his freestyle background with his charging ability so, so smoothly.

You May Also Like

Markus Eder Interview | We Talk And Ski With The 2019 Freeride World Tour Winner

Self Isolation For Skiers | 10 Tips For Surviving Confinement

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Look. It's more video content to distract you while you're stuck inside. Bon appétit

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Surfing

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers

Twiddling your thumbs? Not sure what to do with yourself? Here's how to shred when you're stuck indoors

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers
Multi Sport

Adventure Films | Watch 99 of the Best Ones Ever Made

We've compiled all of the best free to view adventure films in one place. You're welcome

The Ultimate Compilation | Watch 99 Of The Best Adventure Films Online For Free
Running

Run Flat Boy Run | We Ran 5km Round Our Flat

Stuck indoors? Worried about your falling fitness levels? Time to run a 5km at home?

Run Flat Boy Run | We Ran 5km At Home Because Of Social Distancing Guidelines
Surfing

Surf Films On YouTube | 5 of the Best

Got time on your hands? Put down the Kleenex and watch these excellent surf films instead

Surf Films On YouTube | 5 of the Best
Mountain Biking

Forward Sideways | Watch 50to01 Crash Compilation

In the immortal words of Alan Partridge: "Crash! Bang! Wallop! What a Video!"

Forwards Sideways | Watch This Epic Crash Compilation From 50to01 Film
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production