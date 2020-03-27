Header image: Pally Learmond

Good things come to those who wait – this is certainly true for the majority of the skiers in the world who are now locked down in quarantine / isolation / lockdown, or whatever you fancy calling it.

Speaking of waiting, Markus Eder has finally gone and treated us to his 2018/2019 season edit. Packed full of clips of the Freeride World Tour, films he’s been in, and general good times at his home resort it’s a great little watch this.

The 18/19 season was a banger for Markus – the obvious highlight being his crowning as the Freeride World Tour winner at the final stage of the tour, the Bec des Rosses. It was during this tour run where we really got to see Markus’ unique creative style that blends his freestyle background with his charging ability so, so smoothly.

