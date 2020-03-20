Unless you really have been living under a rock, and that rock happens to be in Antarctica (the only continent in the world without a case of C19), then you’ll have heard the news and will have been directly affected by C19. This virus is pretty serious and measures have been taken around the world to stop the spread and ease the pressure on the valiant efforts of our doctors, nurses, supermarket assistants and everyone else keeping society together right now.

“We’re here to see you right through these tough times”

So, if you’re one of the many, many people currently ‘socially distancing’ yourself away from society right now, or have a fast approaching lockdown deadline (hands up here at the Mpora offices in London), then we’re here to see you right through these tough times stuck between four walls (quite literally for me, as you’ll see from the comforts of my East London mezzanine studio), with this guide on how to self isolate when you’re a skier.

Note: You don’t necessarily have to do any of these activities in your full ski clobber, but it does help to set the scene a little. Just close your eyes and imagine you’re deep in the Chamonix backcountry…

Practise Skiing

Pictured: Futons make fantastic steep skiing practise, just steepen the backrest as required

A bit of an odd one, this one. It really obviously depends on what kind of apartment / house you’ve got, but if you just take a look at what I had to deal with, then you’ll soon learn that anything, really is possible.

Strap on those skis, scope your line, call out the drop in to all those flats surrounding you and get ready to get gnarly. I found a fantastic 39 degree (yeah, I measured) flight of stairs leading to my bedroom to practise my steep turns on – watch out Viv [Vivian Bruchez], I’m coming for you.

Pictured: If you went skiing in your flat but didn’t get a tip shot, did you really go skiing in your flat?

PSA: Please don’t take this advice too seriously – we already have an overburdened health service around the world, I’m sure they wouldn’t appreciate you rolling up with a broken neck and torn ACL just because “Mpora told you to give it a go.”