After falling short in last week’s big air finals, Alex Hall was back to his silky smooth ways, stomping an incredible first run that defied all of Newton’s laws. He blended creativity, style and technicality together to give us a slopestyle final we were all after – not just another spin-to-win contest on the final booter.

As has been the trend through all of the slopestyle comps, the temperatures were bitterly cold (-20 celsius) and the winds were belting, creating some tricky riding conditions for the competitors. But, we guess they’re pretty used to this by now. Because of these dicey conditions, the first runs looked to be getting off to a pretty similar start to yesterday’s finals and qualifications. That’s until Alex Hall stepped up and skied an absolute blinder of a run.

Linking a technical rail section together, with switch twos on and off the down rails, Hall was setting himself up nicely for the final jump section, where he pulled a 1620 off the twisted sisters then a 720 onto the rollers with a switch 5 off. It was on the final jump where he really came alive and showed his unique creativity with a seamless dub 1080 before pulling it back to switch at the last second. Hall went straight into a commanding lead from there with a 90.01.

Fresh off the back of Hall’s run, Tjader dropped in and also placed a really technical line top to bottom, with the standout being a huge switch triple cork on the roller before stomping a clean dub 1620. It’s great to see Jesper get the high scoring run he’s been after (it’s only taken eight years of harsh judging).

After qualifying in top position Ragettli was visibly frustrated after landing himself in the unwanted fourth place, with a second run that failed to put any podium-topping points on the board.

