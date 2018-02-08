Mountain Rescue | Two Skiers Rescued After Getting Lost Overnight in the Cairngorms - Mpora

Skiing

Mountain Rescue | Two Skiers Rescued After Getting Lost Overnight in the Cairngorms

The skiers sheltered in a hole in the snow while waiting for a mountain rescue in Scotland...

The two skiers were picked up on Wednesday morning after a cold Tuesday night. Photo: Official Coastguard / YouTube screenshot

Footage has been released of two skiers being picked up by the Inverness Coastguard helicopter after getting lost overnight in the Cairngorms in Scotland.

The footage was posted on 7 February 2018 by the Official Coastguard YouTube channel and shows the pick up of two relieved skiers at 7.40am on the morning of the same day.

The skiers first called for help at just before 10.30pm the night before, on 6 February, after becoming lost in poor visibility on the Cairngorm Plateau, meaning they were out there overnight.

Thankfully though, they must have had the right equipment on them and good outdoors knowhow because despite the unplanned stay overnight they didn’t require any medical treatment upon collection.

It is reported that the pair dug a hole in the snow to shelter overnight and were found just south of Ben Macdui when the search picked them up on Wednesday morning.

A member of the Cairngorm MTN team during the rescue mission. Photo: Cairngorm MRT

Official Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard’s ARCC (Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre) received a request for assistance from Police Scotland and Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team to locate two lost skiers in the Cairngorms.

“The two skiers had sent a text to one of their family members asking them to call the MRT after they realised they were lost when night fell.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness carried out a large sweep of Cairngorm mountain and Ben Macdui which is where the skiers where [sic] thought to have been. Due to bad weather coming in they had to halt their search just after 1am but were airborne again just after 6.30am at first light. Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were also carrying out a massive search of the area.

“This time our Coastguard helicopter found the skiers safe and well, albiet a little cold at 7.40am and winched them onboard to safety. Thankfully, despite their ordeal they did not require medical treatment and were airlifted to the Mountain Rescue base to warm up.”

Photo: Cairngorm MRT.

With the snow in Scotland recently piling up, the rescue teams in the north of the country have seen more action than usual in recent months.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said: “A happy conclusion this morning with yesterday’s navigationally challenged ski tourers located after a cold night out in a snow hole on the plateau.”

