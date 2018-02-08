The two skiers were picked up on Wednesday morning after a cold Tuesday night. Photo: Official Coastguard / YouTube screenshot

Footage has been released of two skiers being picked up by the Inverness Coastguard helicopter after getting lost overnight in the Cairngorms in Scotland.

The footage was posted on 7 February 2018 by the Official Coastguard YouTube channel and shows the pick up of two relieved skiers at 7.40am on the morning of the same day.

The skiers first called for help at just before 10.30pm the night before, on 6 February, after becoming lost in poor visibility on the Cairngorm Plateau, meaning they were out there overnight.

Thankfully though, they must have had the right equipment on them and good outdoors knowhow because despite the unplanned stay overnight they didn’t require any medical treatment upon collection.

It is reported that the pair dug a hole in the snow to shelter overnight and were found just south of Ben Macdui when the search picked them up on Wednesday morning.