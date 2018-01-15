Screenshot via YouTube (Skadi App)

If you think about it, it’s what the consumer has been crying out for. Everyone knows that time spent on snow is precious, and British skiers endeavour to make every minute count. If exploring the mountain is top of your priority list when you’re on a ski holiday, then the Skadi app could just about be your new best friend in the game. Once you’ve entered your details and ability into the app, the navigation will guide you through the resort and ensure that you never ski down the same stretch twice.

If it wasn’t already enough, the cherry on the cake is that the Skadi app also incorporates an augmented reality feature, tipped to be like Pokemon Go, but instead of catching ‘em all by flicking a CGI Pokeball at them, as you ski and board through the resort, you can pick up certain rewards…

When Mpora went to Tignes to test the app, we found that skiing down certain pistes through certain areas rewarded us with little digital crystals, and more obscure locations led to more obscure rewards like marmots, bears and dwarves. When we met up for lunch I found that I had collected 15 crystals that morning, something I proudly boasted about… Only to find that several others in my group had also picked up crystals, marmots and bears, and soon a small competition kicked off.

If I’m honest, I wasn’t that bothered about picking up virtual crystals. While it was fun and added a competitive edge, to actually rack up a substantial number worthy of real-time rewards would take time and effort… and that wasn’t my priority.

Our initial worries of ‘hang on, skiing with your phone in your hand? Surely that’s asking for an accident?’ were quelled early on when we were informed that the whole thing is enjoyed through your headphones (so don’t forget to grab a pair of earbuds you can wear comfortably). The SatNav features and the augmented reality gaming are all fed from the app into your ear.

But… but what about those data roaming charges you can face outside the EU? Or the potential to hit your data limit much earlier in the month you’d like?