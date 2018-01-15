The concept is really simple – a SatNav for ski resorts with fun augmented reality features included. Download the app, load your ski resort (GPS tracking can instantly tell what resort you’re in, and their portfolio of resorts is ever expanding), enter some details about your skiing and snowboarding ability, pop your headphones in and go. The app will guide you through the resort SatNav style with a nice Siri-like voice and ensure you never ski down the same piste twice… And it even introduces a few games you can play along the way too.
It’s an idea so simple and instantly marketable that it boggles the mind that it hasn’t been done before. But on meeting the app developers, it became pretty clear why it hasn’t been done before (brace yourself for some fairly confusing tech speech):
“We have developed unique technologies capable to prepare and treat accurate geospatial ski-resort data. The innovative computing algorithms are based on 3D embedded terrain models and some of the features include, user guidance that’s visually represented by two map-modes: our own digital drawings based on classic ski resort maps and a navigational top-down view. Ski all day using the app without the need to recharge the phone. Our data treatment technology is one to two years ahead of competitor’s development.”
