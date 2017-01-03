Waiting For Winter: 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow - Mpora

Skiing

Waiting For Winter: 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There’s No Fresh Snow

Here's how to survive a ski trip when the white stuff is refusing to fall.

We’ve all been there. You book a ski trip months in advance only to spend every other minute of those months anxiously praying to the gods of winter that your trip will witness powder dumps the likes of which the world has never seen.

Sometimes, the gods are kind to you. Sometimes, they’ll make all of your snowy dreams come true and you’ll spend the duration of your stay skiing on the loveliest white stuff imaginable. Sometimes, though, the gods aren’t so nice. Sometimes, quite frankly, they’re complete and utter dicks; making you question whether you’re being punished for crimes committed in a past life.

So, what’s to be done when you show up in the mountains and there’s not enough fresh snow for your liking? What exactly are you going to do? Tell us. We’re listening. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO?

1) Get Drunk

Photo: iStock.

2) Get Really Drunk

Photo: iStock.

3) Get So Drunk You Literally Can’t Remember Who You Are, Where You Are, And What You’re Doing There

Photo: iStock.

4) Build A Tower Out Of Uncooked Spaghetti And Marshmallows

Photo: Jack Clayton

5) Hot Chocolate. Hot Chocolate Is Nice

Photo: Jack Clayton

6) Consume A Variety Of Different Cheeses, Prepared In A Variety Of Different Ways. Mmmmmm. Cheese

Photo: iStock.

7) Play Monopoly. Have An Argument

Pictured: Monopoly.

8) Look Forlornly Out Your Window With Sadness In Your Eyes and Sadness In Your Heart, While Sad Music Fills your Ears With Sadness

Photo: iStock.

9) Sleep, Sleep, And Sleep Some More

Photo: iStock.

10) Read A Book About Skiing

11) Watch A Film About Skiing

12) Make Do And Just Go Skiing Anyway

Photo: iStock.

Even when it hasn’t snowed for a while, there’s always usually some snow to be had higher up. Plus, snow cannons mean many resorts are doing all they can to keep you skiing even when Mother Nature isn’t playing ball. Yeah, we’d all prefer to ski on fresh powder but if 2016’s proved anything it’s that we don’t always get what we want.

Quit your moaning. Quit your whinging. Get your gear on, and go skiing. Sure, it might not be the wintery wonderland you were hoping for when you were putting your plans together all those months ago but, as far as we’re concerned, some skiing is always better than no skiing at all.

Topics:

Action Sports article inspiration laughter Listicle

