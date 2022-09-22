Nordica Unleashed 108 Freeride Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Nordica Unleashed 108 Freeride Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review

Replacing the previous Soul Rider line up, the Unleashed series packs a punch of power and playfulness for the trail seekers and powder skiers in the market for a new freeride weapon

Why we chose the Nordica Unleashed 108: Powerful, floaty, damp

Lengths (cm): 174, 180, 186 & 191cm
Sidecut (mm): 141 / 108 / 130 (186 cm)
Radius: 19.7m (186 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,120g (186cm)
Price: £820

Here’s a ski that’s tailored towards a more modern style of freeskier than its predecessor, the Soul Rider. Nordica aren’t usually known for building the most playful and fun planks of wood on the market, yet this ski seemingly flies in the face of that. This freeride ski has its eyes set on the boots of skiers who are looking to maximise performance on the most impressive terrain in the mountains, as well as those shredders who want to snake their way through tight, tree-infested, forests at lower altitudes. 

Although it is offered in narrower waist widths, the Unleashed 108 has an incredible ability to turn in a nimble fashion when needed. It is certainly the tool you want to have on your feet if you ever find yourself heading into the unknown.

The wider nose will provide the floatation needed to stay at the surface of the snow, but also prove to be an invaluable weapon if it ever comes into contact with cruddier, less predictable, snow. It will plough straight through, without making a fuss.

Neither is this ski going to be a stranger to being in the air, whether that may be cliff drops in outlandish terrain, jibs off the side of the piste or even park booters, the Unleashed series has the perfect balance of pop and responsiveness to make all of it a breeze.

Constructed with a poplar/beech blended wood core, a carbon laminate and Nordica’s ‘Terrain Specific Metal’, which is essentially a double ended spoon shape layer of titanal, it all stacks up to give the ski a soft and playful feel throughout the cambered part of the ski. Shoutout as well for the strong tip and tail, for stability in less forgiving conditions.

As well as giving the ski a playful feel, this titanal layer also provides incredible edge grip at high speeds and dampens vibrations for that all important smooth ride feeling.

The Unleashed series is the go-to quiver weapon for anyone seeking to take on the terrain, and not sacrifice on-piste performance as a pay off. Attached to a pair of alpine or attached to a pair of hike and ride bindings, these planks can be a perfect match for either. There’s certainly an emphasis on downhill performance with the ski, so the only thing we wouldn’t consider this product for is a very long touring day.  

What Is The Nordica Unleashed 108 Good At?

Versatility: 9/10
Carving: 8/10
Soft Snow: 9/10

