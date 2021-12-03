



Scott Pure 109Ti

Lengths (cm): 182, 190

Sidecut (mm): 142 / 109 / 128 (190 cm)

Radius: 23m (190 cm)

Price: £590 / €650

The Scott Pure 109Ti has been designed from the ground up by none other than the freeride skiing legend, Jeremie Heitz. Jeremie’s main goal when designing the Pure 109Ti was to have a single ski that he reached for in his garage that’s able to take on everything from steep high alpine Himalayan faces, to tree runs at his home resort in Switzerland.

Our test team was blown away by the rowdy spirit of the Pure Pro 109Ti while blasting them around Damuls, Austria. The skis felt like a true pair of chargers that were super stiff and powerful. We were throwing them off every bit of terrain in sight and the Pure Pro 109Ti barely flinched.

At 1,850 grams (for a 182 cm), the Scott Pure 109Ti would make an ideal big mountain touring ski as much as they would a freeride-specific resort focused ski. This combination of a relatively low weight and uber-responsive ride means that they will want to be piloted by a pair of capable legs. That goes without saying though; these are Jeremie Heitz’ skis after all.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full Scott Pure Pro 109Ti Review here

K2 Mindbender 108 Ti

Lengths (cm): 172, 179, 186, 193

Sidecut (mm): 136 / 108 / 125

Radius: 22.9m (186 cm)

Price: £650 / €715 / $750

The K2 MIndbender 108 Ti combines a contoured sheet of titanal with creative shaping to create a ski that’s powerful when you need it to be, yet is still more than capable of keeping things loose and pivotable for 3D snow and quick slashes. If you think the Scott Pure 109Ti might be slightly too stiff or powerful for you, then the Mindbender 108 Ti is a nice step down.

We tested the Mindbender 108 Ti in Austria and found they offered a bucket load of power and stability for intermediate to expert riders looking to explore the entire mountain. The Mindbender 108 would be a great pair of skis for someone who loves to charge around the mountain, while seeking out fresh powder spots when the fresh snow arrives.

Selected for the 21/22 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full K2 Mindbander 108Ti Review here