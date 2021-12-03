Blizzard Rustler 10
Lengths (cm): 164, 172, 180 & 188
Sidecut (mm): 133 / 102 / 122 (180 cm)
Radius: 17.5 m (180 cm)
Price: £550 / €550 / $700
Released in 2017, the Rustler 10 was designed to replace the old Peacemaker ski. The Peacemaker sat within Blizzard’s freeride ski category, offering the antithesis to the directional and aggressive style of the 106 mm waisted Cochise – and the same can be said about the Rustler 10.
And ever since their release, we’re glad to say that they’ve been a success. The wider Rustler 11 is frequently found on the FWT podium while this, the 104 mm waisted Rustler 10, offers a playful ride in an extremely versatile all-mountain package.
The Rustler 10 can go anywhere in the resort, in any conditions and will leave you with a permanent grin on your face. If you’re someone who prefers to carry a little more speed while remaining locked into turns you may want to check out the more directional Cochise, but if you value high-performance skis with a playful spirit, then the Rustler 10s would work well as a single quiver ski, or command the centre of your quiver.
Black Diamond Impulse 112
Lengths (cm): 181 & 186
Sidecut (mm): 139 / 112 / 126 (186 cm)
Radius: 21m (186 cm)
Price: £700 / €700 / $799
The all-new Impulse range of freeride skis replaces Black Diamond’s previous Boundary range of skis. The Boundary range was stiff, heavy and sported a long turn radius. All of that resulted in a ski that was pretty demanding for all but the hardest chargers out there. Now for 2021/22, BD have looked to rewind the difficulty dials of the Impulse range just a touch.
This update results in a range of skis that’s generally easier to ski than the more demanding boundary range, while still offering confidence at high speeds, through poor conditions. The Impulse 112 sits at the top of the range, for those who favour soft snow maneuverability and a wider platform for stomping airs.
