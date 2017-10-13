The North Face Ventrix Jacket | How it Works & Why It's Good for Ski Touring

Ski touring is, let’s face it, a bit of a faff. It’s brilliant of course, it opens up near-infinite amounts of new terrain, and all but guarantees you fresh tracks. But it involves carrying a lot of gear, and a ton of extra layers that you’re constantly having to stop to put on or peel off in a futile attempt to control how hot you are.

Keeping your body temperature at a happy medium is, it seems, pretty much impossible. When you’re skinning up you’re almost always sweating, but when you stop to take your skins off or snap a photo, you cool down so quickly you’re practically hypothermic in a matter of minutes.

“We took the jacket ski touring in Chamonix and compared it with a normal jacket using a thermal imaging camera.”

Which is why we’re so excited about the latest release from The North Face – the Ventrix Jacket.

What It Does

The North Face Ventrix jacket helps regulate your temperature when you’re skinning up.

Essentially The North Face Ventrix Jacket helps you regulate your body temperature, keeping you cooler than a standard jacket while you’re moving and warmer when you’re standing still. The video above demonstrates this pretty well. We took the jacket ski touring in Chamonix and at various points in the day we compared it with a normal jacket using a thermal imaging camera.