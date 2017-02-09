Best Outdoor Gear | A Sneak Peak at Next Winter's Jackets, Backpacks & Boots From ISPO 2017 - Mpora

Share

Hiking & Trail Running

Best Outdoor Gear | A Sneak Peak at Next Winter’s Jackets, Backpacks & Boots From ISPO 2017

Get a look at the best waterproof jackets, down jackets and walking boots before they're released

This week saw the outdoor industry descending en masse on Munich in Southern Germany for the biggest event of the European calendar – the enormous ISPO trade show. Hundreds of brands were presenting their new product lines for autumn / winter this, with all sorts of adventure gear on display – from the best waterproof jackets and walking boots for 2017, to backpacks, baselayers, crampons and climbing harnesses.

Here are a few of the highlights – a selection of the best bits of outdoor gear that will be making its way into the shops this autumn.

The North Face Ventrix Jacket

The North Face Ventrix Jacket 2017

The North Face’s new Ventrix Jacket picked up a coveted ISPO gold award, given by the show’s organisers to the best outdoor gear of 2017. The new Ventrix fabric has holes which open when you’re moving and stretching it, and then close when you’re stationary.

This makes the mid-layer more breathable when you’re exercising, and warmer when you stop – making it perfect for something like splitboarding or ski touring when you often get cold at the top as you stop to take off your climbing skins.

The North Face Summit Series Jackets, Pants & Backpacks for Mountaineering and Ski Touring

The North Face Summit Series is designed for ski mountaineering and high alpine environments.

The North Face’s Summit range is designed for ski mountaineering and climbing in high alpine environments.

The Propius ski mountaineering jacket shown on the front dummy has a pocket big enough for a set of climbing skins (useful for keeping them warm so they retain their stickiness when you’re not using them) and the Rapidus backpack she’s wearing also has features specially tailored for the sport.

Its nifty side-opening and elasticated ski carry straps mean you can load it up without taking it off your back!

The North Face’s montaineering suit for winter 2017.

The North Face’s down mountaineering suit combines a retro look with the latest tech.

Fjallraven Bergtagen Series

Fjallraven’s new Bergtagen range

Fjallraven’s Bergtagen series is brand new for winter 2017. The range is designed for high mountain environments and includes some of the most technical jackets, trekking trousers and baselayers the Swedish outdoor brand has ever produced.

Fjallraven Kånken Backpacks

Fjallraven’s best-sellin Kanken backpacks.

Fjallraven’s best-selling Kanken backpacks are a modern classic. The design has just been classified as a piece of art by the Swedish government! To celebrate, they’ve released this multi-coloured collection with special straps.

Berghaus Ramche Micro Down Jacket

Berghaus’ Ramche Microdown Jacket

Berghaus have built on the success of last year’s Ramche 2.0 down jacket by releasing this lighter-weight version. The ripstop fabric makes it all but indestructible while the staggered baffles on the inside and outside help to reduce cold spots.

Berghaus Hyper 100 Jacket

Berghaus Hyper 100 Jacket

Last year’s Berghaus Vapourlight Hyper Smock was groundbreaking – an insanely lightweight jacket (lighter than an iPhone) which didn’t compromise on performance.

This year the brand have added to that with a three-layer jacket which is still insanely light. The Hyper 100 weighs less than 100g in a medium, making it the lightest jacket of its kind in the world. Small wonder then that it picked up an ISPO gold award.

Paramo Nievo Skiing Jacket

Paramo’s Nievo Skiing Jacket

Despite Paramo’s popularity among skiers the brand has never released a ski-specific jacket before. That’s changed with this, the Nievo Jacket, which will be released in time for winter 2017. They’re also releasing the Nievo ski pant, and the combo will be perfect for ski touring.

Paramo Ostro Fleece

Paramo Ostro Fleece.

Paramo’s new Ostro fleece is designed to be combined with the Ostro Windproof creating a layering system that’s both warm and versatile. Perfect for winter trail running or cycling.

Marmot Featherless Hoodie

Marmot Featherless Hoodie

New from Marmot for winter 2017 is the Featherless Hoodie – a synthetic down mid-layer which boasts the equivalent weight and insulating power of 700 fill down.

Marmot Tents

Some highlights from Marmot’s tent range at ISPO 2017

Marmot’s tent range was on display outside the tradeshow halls at ISPO.

Primus Primetech Stove Set

Primus Primetech Stove set

Primus new Primetech stove set gives you a stove, and two pans in one lightweight, compact package. It also features a special valve designed to stop you wasting gas. This helped win the stove an ISPO gold award this year.

Primus Tupike Stove

Primus stove

Primus’ Tupike Stove is a neat camping solution.

Outdoor Research Alpenice Jacket

Outdoor Research’s Alpenice Jacket

Outdoor Research’s new Alpenice jacket uses Polartec Alpha in different weights, keeping the warmth in where you need it most without sacrificing ease of movement.

Outdoor Research Gloves 2017

Outdoor Research gloves 2017

Outdoor Research make great gloves, including several models which include their heating systems. Highlights of the 2017 range include the Outdoor Research Stormtracker gloves and the Lucent.

Outdoor Research NinjaClava

Outdoor Research NinjaClava

Outdoor Research’s NinjaClava (see what they did there?) is a popular and versatile model.

Rab Polartec Alpha Direct

Rab Polartec Alpha Direct Fleece

Outdoor Research aren’t the only people to use Polartec’s insulating materials in their jackets. This Polartec Alpha Direct Fleece by Rab also uses it.

Hanwag Anvik GTX Boots

Hanwag Anvik GTX Hiking Boot

German brand Hanwag are releasing the new Anvik GTX boot for winter 2017. The sole is a collaboration with French tyre brand Michelin, and features the same rubber as their Alpin 5 winter tyre – so you can rest assured it’ll grip like anything!

Haglofs Barrier Rescue Jacket

Haglofs Barrier Rescue Jacket

Haglofs’ Barrier Rescue Jacket features Primaloft’s Gold Insulation Active synthetic insulation – 45% of which is made from recycled bottles. It boasts the highest breathability of any synthetic insulation and the highest thermal performance.

Haglofs Tide Insulated Shirt

Haglofs Tide Insulated Shirt

The Tide Insulated shirt is part of Haglofs 1914 collection – it’s designed to keep you looking stylish as you stroll around the streets of Stockholm (or anywhere else cold for that matter) whatever the temperature.

Haglofs Torsang Backpack

Haglofs Torsang Backpack

To celebrate their centenary a couple of years ago, Haglofs made a backpack inspired by their classic designs which was built entirely in Sweden.

The quality was second to none, but the cost was prohibitively high (in the region of €900 apparently!). This year they’re releasing this slightly more affordable version – the Torsang.

Black Diamond Apollo Lamp

Black Diamond Apollo Lamp

Black Diamond’s Apollo Lamp is a nifty bit of camping gear. As well as lighting up your tent, it can act as an emergency power pack, thanks to the USB port. It contains enough battery to charge your phone completely twice.

Black Diamond Ice Axes

Black Diamond Ice Axes on display at ISPO 2017

Black Diamond’s ice axes are some of the best in the business. Their 2017 range looks as vicious as ever.

Black Diamond First Light Hybrid Hoodies

Black Diamond’s First Light Hybrid Hoodies

Black Diamond’s First Light Hybrid Hoodie midlayers were the highlights of their clothing range.

Sherpa Norgay Jacket

Sherpa’s new Norgay Jacket

Sherpa is a brand with deep roots in the Himalayan region of Nepal where Sherpas have acted as high mountain guides for generations of visiting climbers. Founded by Tashi Sherpa in 2003 it has gone from strength to strength.

This Norgay jacket, named after Tenzing Norgay himself, has neat little features like bronze effect zips (designed to look like the doors of Buddhist monasteries) and ties that are coloured like Nepalese prayer flags.

The interior of the Sherpa Norgay jacket features a Nepalese pattern print.

Sherpa Kirtipur Jumper

The Sherpa Kirtipur jumper

Like many of Sherpa’s midlayers and casual wear, the Kirtipur jumper is made in the Himalayas by women local to the region.

Icebreaker Stratus X Jacket

Icebreaker Stratus X Jacket

Icebreaker are a New Zealand brand who specialise in Merino garments. Even the fill in this stylish insulated jacket is made from the sheep’s wool – Icebreaker call it “Merinoloft”.

Royal Robbins Astoria Waterproof Jacket

Royal Robbins stylish Astoria jacket

Royal Robbins was founded by the climber of the same name and his wife. The couple were part of the original 60s and 70s California rock climbing scene as Yvon Chouinard (the founder of Patagonia) and Doug Tompkins, who started The North Face.

While it doesn’t enjoy the same household name status as those two other brands, Royal Robbins has recently been acquired by new owners who are injecting a new sense of purpose. Their stylish new designs play off the company’s unimpeachable heritage and they’ve adopted a new set of exacting environmental standards, including manufacturing all their clothing in BlueSign approved factories.

Sprayway Mylus Jacket

Sprayway’s Mylus Jacket

Sprayway’s Mylus Jacket is a very versatile midlayer, suitable for everything from hill-walking to ski touring.

Didriksons Parkas

Didriksons parkas

Swedish brand Didriksons have a heritage stretching back to 1913, which their designers are clearly channeling with these classic parkas.

OMM Kamleika Smock

OMM Kamleika Smock

All the gear produced by OMM is designed for the event which gives the company its name – the Original Mountain Marathon. The Kamleika Smock here is super-lightweight (it weighs just 180g) and packs down really small.

The OMM will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and is releasing a heritage-inspired range of backpacks to mark the occasion.

You may also like:

The Best Gear for Hiking & Camping | Your Ultimate Winter Kit Bag

The Best Gear for Mountaineering | Your Ultimate Winter Kit Bag

Share

Topics:

Adventure article gallery Germany inspiration Outdoors

Related Articles

Hiking & Trail Running

Donkey Days | Here’s How Animals Can Make Your Kids Fall in Love With the Great Outdoors

Aside from the trance-like clanging of cowbells, we didn’t hear a sound or see a soul during the whole trip

Hiking With A Donkey In The French Pyrenees Is The Ultimate Family Adventure
Hiking & Trail Running

5 of the Best Trail Running Races Near London

Where to go trail running in and around the capital.

Trail Running Races Near London | 5 of the Best
Hiking & Trail Running

5 of The Best | Trail Running Shoes

Get started right with your first pair of trail running kicks.

Trail Running Shoes | 5 of the Best Models on the Market
Hiking & Trail Running

Trail Running Events | 5 of the Best in the UK

How to pick a trail running event to suit your ability level

Trail Running Events in the UK | 5 of the Best
Hiking & Trail Running

Explained | Whats the Difference Between Trail Running, Cross Country & Fell Running?

A breakdown of the different types of off-road running

Trail Running, Cross Country & Fell Running | What's the Difference?
Hiking & Trail Running

10 Ridiculously Clever Hacks That You Need To Know For Your Next Adventure

Everyone should know these amazing tips before heading out into the wilderness....

10 Ridiculously Clever Hacks That You Need To Know For Your Next Adventure
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production