This week saw the outdoor industry descending en masse on Munich in Southern Germany for the biggest event of the European calendar – the enormous ISPO trade show. Hundreds of brands were presenting their new product lines for autumn / winter this, with all sorts of adventure gear on display – from the best waterproof jackets and walking boots for 2017, to backpacks, baselayers, crampons and climbing harnesses.

Here are a few of the highlights – a selection of the best bits of outdoor gear that will be making its way into the shops this autumn.

The North Face Ventrix Jacket

The North Face Ventrix Jacket 2017

The North Face’s new Ventrix Jacket picked up a coveted ISPO gold award, given by the show’s organisers to the best outdoor gear of 2017. The new Ventrix fabric has holes which open when you’re moving and stretching it, and then close when you’re stationary.

This makes the mid-layer more breathable when you’re exercising, and warmer when you stop – making it perfect for something like splitboarding or ski touring when you often get cold at the top as you stop to take off your climbing skins.