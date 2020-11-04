Patagonia Upstride Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The Patagonia Upstride Jacket: Recycled materials, stretchy, breathable.

Price: £260

Cards on the table time. Here at Mpora, we like Patagonia. We like the technical quality of their gear, we like their activist nature, we like that they’re a sound brand that would, if it could, always “get their round in.”

“Ski tourers that enjoy the ascents as much / almost as much as the descents will love this”

Ski tourers that enjoy the ascents as much / almost as much as the descents will love this, the Upstride Jacket. It’s made to be super breathable, made for rapid uphill movement, made for high-output, predictable weather, missions in the backcountry.

It’s well worth its place in our Ski 100.

Materials

What we’re looking at here is a 100% recycled polyester stretch-knit face bonded to an embossed polyester backer, with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. Patagonia, it’s fair to say, has long been on the front foot with using recycled materials more than most. It’s easy then, with that in mind, to let such progress go almost unnoticed. But no, not here. Fair play, Patagonia. 100% is 100%. That’s the magic number, and something for all brands to aim at.

From a performance point of view, the stretchy, highly-breathable, nature of the fabric here makes it ideal for the movers and shakers on the mountain; the skiers who are up at sunset with their skins, and don’t quit until the day is well and truly done. It’s overkill for the one-lap of the blue, followed by a four hour lunch break, brigade but for serious folk it’ll be seriously good.

“That’s the magic number, and something for all brands to aim at”

The weather-resistant bonded soft shell with a knit-grid backer will slide effortlessly over skin and base layers, making for a comfortable wearing experience. Ethical people, who care about ethical things, will also be glad to know this item is Fair Trade Certified sewn.