Sub one kilogram ‘skimo’ boots, beefed up two kilogram freeride bad-boys or maybe even a ‘do it all’ pair in the middle ground. You can easily amass a collection of ski boots quicker than Kanye is able to fill his walk in wardrobe with the latest ’Yeezy’. But, these boots aren’t just the latest fashion trends or ‘hype’ products they’re the most important bit of kit and can make or break your touring missions out in the backcountry.

That’s because ski touring boots come in a huge range of sizes, weights, flex ratings and an almost endless amount of features that’ll influence the way the boot fits your needs. It can sometimes be confusing when presented with such a wide range of features (particularly when you’ve got a boot fitter trying to sell you the ‘best in test’), but worry no longer – as in episode two of Piste Off TV, we take you through all of the differences between ski touring boots.

So here goes, cast your eyes over the latest episode streamed directlu from the Mpora ski cabin. And, if you’re new here and you’ve not yet subscribed to the Mpora YouTube channel you can do so by following this link.

