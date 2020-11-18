Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review - Mpora

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review

Everyone’s favourite British ski brand have delivered again with the new Happy Days Anorak

Why We Chose The Planks Happy Days Anorak: Affordable, stylish, and eco-friendly.

Price: £170

Founded by Jim Adlington, a Brit who fell in love with skiing on the dry slopes of Kidsgrove near glamorous Stoke-on-Trent before going on to become a pro skier who travelled the world with the likes of Candide Thovex and Tanner Hall, Planks are now well-established as one of the coolest winter clothing brands around. Take a look around you next time you’re in a lift queue at a French ski resort and, well, you’ll see what we mean. 

“Planks are a ski company all about good vibes, and good times”

Planks are a ski company all about good vibes, and good times. The Happy Days Anorak is a great example of everything we like about the brand – combining, in its own unique way, that practical knowhow and stylish aesthetic that’s made them such a popular logo to be seen in.

Materials

The 2-layer RIDEsoft fabric used here provides 10k waterproofing levels and 10k breathability, meaning it’ll keep you comfortable and dry to a good standard – ideal for those slushy springtime laps in the park followed by sun-soaked apres sessions.

Breaking down the key ingredients of the anorak, you’re looking at 46% polyester outer fabric and 54% recycled polyester. Combine that recycled polyester with the fact this product has a solvent-free DWR coating, and it’s fair to say this jacket is doing more things right than wrong on the environmental / sustainability front. 

The anorak’s lining is polyester taffeta. 

Features

Underling its waterproof credentials, the seams on the Happy Days Anorak have been taped to help keep the wet out. Reinforcing the idea that you’ll be able to stay cool in this, even when you’re getting dead active on those warmer spring days, is the underarm venting feature. 

All the pockets you’d want, and in the year of our lord 2020 expect, are present and correct. There’s a goggle pocket for your goggles, a media pocket for your smartphone / Nokia 8310, and a lift pass pocket for, you guessed it, your lift pass. The large chest pocket on the front is ideal for storing whatever Tolstoy novel you’re currently working your way through on the lifts. 

“The Happy Days Anorak will keep the good times coming”

The Happy Days Anorak is available in ‘Midnight Teal’, ‘Purple Haze’, ‘Hot Red’ and ‘British DPM Camo’. We’ve spent a long time trying to work out which colourway we like best and, quite frankly, it’s been nigh-on impossible to pick. They all look extremely rad, to be honest.

The anorak also has a nicely-implemented, helmet compatible, adjustable hood to help protect you from the elements.

Conclusion

A stylish, lightweight, lined shell that’s as suitable for park use as it is for piste use – the Happy Days Anorak will keep the good times coming whatever the weather is doing. Pull it on and slide about to your heart’s content, all while looking like the coolest character on the Alpine block. 

Happy days.

