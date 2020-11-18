Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review

Why We Chose The Planks Happy Days Anorak: Affordable, stylish, and eco-friendly.

Price: £170

Founded by Jim Adlington, a Brit who fell in love with skiing on the dry slopes of Kidsgrove near glamorous Stoke-on-Trent before going on to become a pro skier who travelled the world with the likes of Candide Thovex and Tanner Hall, Planks are now well-established as one of the coolest winter clothing brands around. Take a look around you next time you’re in a lift queue at a French ski resort and, well, you’ll see what we mean.

“Planks are a ski company all about good vibes, and good times”

Planks are a ski company all about good vibes, and good times. The Happy Days Anorak is a great example of everything we like about the brand – combining, in its own unique way, that practical knowhow and stylish aesthetic that’s made them such a popular logo to be seen in.

Materials

The 2-layer RIDEsoft fabric used here provides 10k waterproofing levels and 10k breathability, meaning it’ll keep you comfortable and dry to a good standard – ideal for those slushy springtime laps in the park followed by sun-soaked apres sessions.

Breaking down the key ingredients of the anorak, you’re looking at 46% polyester outer fabric and 54% recycled polyester. Combine that recycled polyester with the fact this product has a solvent-free DWR coating, and it’s fair to say this jacket is doing more things right than wrong on the environmental / sustainability front.

The anorak’s lining is polyester taffeta.