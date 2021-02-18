Tough, breathable and waterproof. The Quiksilver Highline Pro Jacket is a backcountry skiing thoroughbred
If you’re in any way, shape, or form, into the marvellous exploit that is sliding around on two planks of wood (formerly known as skiing), then you’ll have seen the Sammy Carlson / Quiksilver masterpiece that is Resilience.
In the hit Quiksilver film, Sammy C shreds the white wave and shows us the dedication he’s put into the sport. From sending huge booters in his teenage years, to rag dolling steep couloirs. Sammy has put his body – and his gear – on the line and has come out the other end as one of the most versatile freeskiers out there.
Resilience not only showcased that signature Sammy style, it also brought a pretty special ski jacket into the spotlight. This, the all-new Quiksilver Highline Pro Jacket.
The Fabric
Made up from Gore-Tex’s all-new, tough and super breathable ‘Most Breathable’ fabric, the Highline Pro Jacket doesn’t compromise in the breathability department – and that’s something you’re going to be thankful for when you’re miles deep in the backcountry working up a sweat to reach your line.
If you’re not clued up on it, Gore-Tex’s Most Breathable fabric is made up of the standard waterproof Gore-Tex membrane. The trick here though is that it’s covered by a lighter weight and – most importantly – more breathable face fabric. Also, if the film Resilience didn’t make it obvious enough, this stuff is tough. Sporting a 30D face fabric, the Highline Pro jacket will be more than capable of shrugging off the inevitable knocks and scuffs that come from time spent in the backcountry.
This fabric has been sealed together with fully taped seams and the Highline Pro is sporting what Quiksilver are calling their modern fit which “combines the best of both relaxed and slim to create a stylish fit with lots of mobility.” This is essentially a fit that’s not too baggy, yet not too slim. Just the right combinations of articulation and tight cut for active movements in the backcountry.
The Features
As you’d expect from a jacket like this, the feature-set is extremely minimal but the features on it are all extremely well thought out. They’re all catered towards backcountry skiing and snowboarding.
First up, you’ve got the pockets which are, of course, strategically placed so that they don’t get in the way of your backcountry pack. They give you some much needed space for stashing skins, maps, and phones. Heck, they’re also the ideal storage solution for skin track snacks.
Other features you’d expect from a backcountry-specific jacket are all present and correct – a stretchy powder skirt, a lift pass pocket, a 3-way adjustable helmet compatible hood and fully waterproof zippers.
Who the Quiksilver Highline Pro jacket is aimed at?
Coming in at a price of £530 for the jacket and £490 for the bib pants, we realise that the Highline Pro Jacket and pant combo isn’t going to be for everyone. That’s alright though, this outerwear collection is catered towards full on backcountry enthusiasts.
If you’re someone who does require the all-weather protection and unrivalled breathability that this jacket has to offer then the Highline Pro Jacket is certainly the one to check out. This is a jacket that you’ll be able to rely on deep in the backcountry – as proven by the man Sammy Carlson himself.
