Credit: Darcy Bacha

If you’re not clued up on it, Gore-Tex’s Most Breathable fabric is made up of the standard waterproof Gore-Tex membrane. The trick here though is that it’s covered by a lighter weight and – most importantly – more breathable face fabric. Also, if the film Resilience didn’t make it obvious enough, this stuff is tough. Sporting a 30D face fabric, the Highline Pro jacket will be more than capable of shrugging off the inevitable knocks and scuffs that come from time spent in the backcountry.

This fabric has been sealed together with fully taped seams and the Highline Pro is sporting what Quiksilver are calling their modern fit which “combines the best of both relaxed and slim to create a stylish fit with lots of mobility.” This is essentially a fit that’s not too baggy, yet not too slim. Just the right combinations of articulation and tight cut for active movements in the backcountry.

Credit: Darcy Bacha

The Features

As you’d expect from a jacket like this, the feature-set is extremely minimal but the features on it are all extremely well thought out. They’re all catered towards backcountry skiing and snowboarding.

“The Highline Pro Jacket doesn’t compromise in the breathability department”

First up, you’ve got the pockets which are, of course, strategically placed so that they don’t get in the way of your backcountry pack. They give you some much needed space for stashing skins, maps, and phones. Heck, they’re also the ideal storage solution for skin track snacks.

Other features you’d expect from a backcountry-specific jacket are all present and correct – a stretchy powder skirt, a lift pass pocket, a 3-way adjustable helmet compatible hood and fully waterproof zippers.

Credit: Darcy Bacha

Who the Quiksilver Highline Pro jacket is aimed at?

Coming in at a price of £530 for the jacket and £490 for the bib pants, we realise that the Highline Pro Jacket and pant combo isn’t going to be for everyone. That’s alright though, this outerwear collection is catered towards full on backcountry enthusiasts.

If you’re someone who does require the all-weather protection and unrivalled breathability that this jacket has to offer then the Highline Pro Jacket is certainly the one to check out. This is a jacket that you’ll be able to rely on deep in the backcountry – as proven by the man Sammy Carlson himself.

Price: £530

