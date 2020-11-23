Sammy Carlson | Discover The Power Of 'Resilience' In New Quiksilver Film - Mpora

Sammy Carlson | Discover The Power Of ‘Resilience’ In New Quiksilver Film

You need to watch the new Sammy Carlson film. It's really, very, good

After a busy week putting the final touches to our first ever Ski 100 (please, go and look at it if you haven’t already), we’ve finally got round to watching Sammy Carlson’s new film ‘Resilience’. Our first thoughts? It’s so good it feels borderline illegal. This much fun? In 2020? Call the police already.

No. In all seriousness, the skiing in this Quiksilver film is so breathtakingly impressive that at various times while watching it we mashed together a swear word with “That was so good” so many times it basically became “Shiiiiiiithaaaawaaasogud.”

“Masterpiece gets thrown around a lot but this one… well… see for yourself”

“Shiiiiiiithaaaawaaasogud! Shiiiiiiithaaaawaaasogud! Shiiiiiiithaaaawaaasogud!”

Sammy Carlson, a skier so excellent at what he does that he’ll make you lose the power of speech. No stranger to injury, knows what it takes to bounce back from the bad times (relevant to this hellish year much), the man’s served up an absolute gem here. Watch it. Watch it again. Watch it one more time. Watch ‘Resilience’. Watch ‘Resilience’ immediately.

Masterpiece gets thrown around a lot but this one… well… see for yourself.

Hook those powdery lines directly into our veins. We insist.

Screenshot: Resilience (YouTube)
Screenshot: Resilience (YouTube)

Dakine X Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt | Review

Tanner Hall | Interview With An Icon

