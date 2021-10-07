Why we chose the Salomon QST 98: Adaptable, smooth, playful

Lengths (cm): 169, 176, 183 & 189

Sidecut (mm): 132 / 98 / 120mm

Radius: 16m (176cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,860g

Price: £520 / €550 / $600

Salomon’s line of QST freeride skis return this season and not even a global pandemic can stop them from releasing new additions to the line up. The introduction of the QST Blank and the QST 98, which replaces the QST 99, makes this series a firm favourite as an all-mountain freeride ski range.

The QST 98 is Salomon’s offering of a powerful, yet more playful all-mountain freeride ski, with the Stance series being the more stable counterpart. The input from athletes like Chris Rubens, Leah Evans, Cody Townsend and Nico Vuignier, to name a few, shows the versatility of the QST range with the mixture of different wants and needs from such a variety of high level styles.

Salomon QST 98 Build

Let’s start with the build. The QST 98 is made with a full Poplar wood core and is supported with a centre strip of the Salomon’s unique blend of carbon and flax. The addition of flax means that you get all the snappy qualities of carbon, but in a smoother feel. Like the other QST skis, the 98 has a Cork Damplifier in the tip and tail to further reduce vibrations.

The 2022 version now includes a Double Sidewall Construction transmitting power to your edges, which compliments the design shape.

Salomon QST 98 Shaping

Compared to the QST 99, the QST 98 has noticeably more rocker and early taper. The biggest change to note is the increased tail rocker, this, coupled with the smaller turn radius, makes for easy, fun, bouncy turns. Obviously the increased tail rocker changes the effective edge, but the double sidewall makes up for this.