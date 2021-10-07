Salomon QST 98 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Salomon QST 98 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

Replacing the QST 99, the QST 98 is a nimble backcountry ski that makes the mountain your playground

Why we chose the Salomon QST 98: Adaptable, smooth, playful

Lengths (cm): 169, 176, 183 & 189
Sidecut (mm): 132 / 98 / 120mm
Radius: 16m (176cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,860g
Price: £520 / €550 / $600

Salomon’s line of QST freeride skis return this season and not even a global pandemic can stop them from releasing new additions to the line up. The introduction of the QST Blank and the QST 98, which replaces the QST 99, makes this series a firm favourite as an all-mountain freeride ski range.

The QST 98 is Salomon’s offering of a powerful, yet more playful all-mountain freeride ski, with the Stance series being the more stable counterpart. The input from athletes like Chris Rubens, Leah Evans, Cody Townsend and Nico Vuignier, to name a few, shows the versatility of the QST range with the mixture of different wants and needs from such a variety of high level styles.

Salomon QST 98 Build

Let’s start with the build. The QST 98 is made with a full Poplar wood core and is supported with a centre strip of the Salomon’s unique blend of carbon and flax. The addition of flax means that you get all the snappy qualities of carbon, but in a smoother feel. Like the other QST skis, the 98 has a Cork Damplifier in the tip and tail to further reduce vibrations.

The 2022 version now includes a Double Sidewall Construction transmitting power to your edges, which compliments the design shape.

Salomon QST 98 Shaping

Compared to the QST 99, the QST 98 has noticeably more rocker and early taper. The biggest change to note is the increased tail rocker, this, coupled with the smaller turn radius, makes for easy, fun, bouncy turns. Obviously the increased tail rocker changes the effective edge, but the double sidewall makes up for this.

Where the tail allows you to release the turn earlier, the double sidewall keeps the ski smooth and stable. This comes into its own in the off piste. Technical steeps, narrow trees, delicious fresh soft stuff, the QST 98 can handle it all and will make you feel confident to take on anything.

“The double sidewall keeps the ski smooth and stable”

Who Is The Salomon QST 98 For?

 Those who prefer a stiffer, strong charger should look elsewhere. But if you have a dynamic style and are looking for a playful, quicker, more manoeuvrable ski this is for you. Something to make last-second adjustments on, popping off moguls and then throwing the skis sideways to shed speed. It encourages an active, playful style but can still be skied pretty hard.

While the QST 98 is not freestyle ski, due to the stiffer section underfoot, they can definitely handle the odd flip or spin on occasion. The QST 98 can handle a huge variety of snow conditions creating a playful, nimble off piste ski that takes little effort from the rider and adapting to most skiing styles.

The rockered tail makes it an enjoyable ride in tight terrain and moguls, turning easily with a complimentary swing weight. However, its cambered section underfoot and carbon/flax strips keeps it stable and predictable, allowing you to charge at a significant rate.

Not for someone who finds themselves caught in the backseat often, but if you like to slash, get your skis in the air and view the mountain as a playground this looser, quicker ride is going to be the one for you.

What Is The Salomon QST 98 Good At?

Versatility: 9/10
Carving: 8/10
Soft Snow: 8/10

