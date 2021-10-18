Salomon Shift Pro 130 Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review

Ask and you shall receive - Salomon bring a four-buckle touring boot to their lineup

Why we like the Salomon Shift Pro 130: Powerful, versatile fit, progressive 

Flex: 130
Last: 100 mm
BSL: 312 mm (27.0)
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,679g (26.5)
Price: £540 / €600 / $800

Buy Here

Salomon shook up the market when they released their Shift hybrid ski touring binding two years ago. With it, they brought a binding that’s capable of mimicking the touring efficiency of a tech binding on the skin track, yet act like an alpine binding on the downhill. Now with these Shift Pro 130 AT ski touring boots, Salomon looks to create a boot that’s as capable on the uphill and downhill as the binding that carries its same name.

Replacing the Salomon S/Lab MTN, the Shift Pro 130 AT caters for expert freeride skiers who put a lot of emphasis on the downhill. The 130 flex will favour advanced to expert skiers, although there are also 110 and 90 flex ratings for lightweight / intermediate backcountry skiers.

“The Shift Pro 130 AT caters for expert freeride skiers who put a lot of emphasis on the downhill”

Said to be drawing the best qualities from Salomon’s three most popular boots – the fit of the S/Pro; the touring capabilities of the S/Lab MTN; and the performance of the S/Max – the Shift Pro 130 provides a comfortable 100 mm last, with an impressive 45º range of motion and a claimed 130 flex rating, all in a boot that’s just under 1,700 grams.

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Build

While the Shift Pro 130 takes the place of the S/Lab MTN, it marks a move away from a two buckle design in favour of a more traditional four buckle setup. This ‘shift’ to a four buckle design offers a hint at where Salomon are looking to take the Shift boot – this is an out and out downhill charger, that just happens to have a touring mode slapped on it.

In another move away from the S/Lab MTN boot, Salomon has constructed the Shift 130 AT from a TPU material that’s a little heavier, yet is able to provide a more progressive flex no matter the temperature.

This Polyolefin TPU construction has been reinforced with Salomon’s ‘Coreframe’ which brings reinforcement to the lower where you traditionally see boots ‘bellow’ under pressure. The cuff features a ‘pyramid spine’ that further ramps up the flex of these boots.

In terms of touring, the Shift Pro 130 AT features the same Surelock ski / walk mechanism that was found on the S/Lab MTN. We’ve got no worries with this technology being carried over to the Shift boot line, as it simply served its purpose and never let the team here at Mpora down.

“We feel we’ll be seeing a lot of these on the skin track this season”

The Surelock ski / walk lever is combined with a decent 48º of range of motion and a Customfit liner that features a slot cut out near the heel in a bid to reduce friction during the touring stride. All of this is brought together with a removable GripWalk sole, that’ll be compatible with pretty much every ski binding out there: touring or alpine.

For those that are torn between shredding the resort or heading out beyond the resort boundaries, the Shift Pro 130 AT is going to be the boot for you. Given the high performance of this boot, the 1,690 gram weight doesn’t seem too bad.

Those who might prefer a slightly softer boot also have the option to go for the 110 and 90 versions, made for males and females. Because of the versatile fit, range of flexes and overall performance of this boot, we feel we’ll be seeing a lot of these on the skin track this season.

What Is The Salomon Shift Pro 130 Good At?

Charging: 9/10
Touring: 6/10
Comfort: 8/10

You May Also Like

Full Tilt Ascendant SC Touring Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review

Dalbello Quantum Asolo Factory Ski Touring Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

Salomon Ski Boots

Related Articles

Skiing

Tecnica Zero G Tour W | Review

The Zero G Tour W is a lightweight and efficient ski mountaineering boot, with a women-specific fit

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Women’s Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 | Review

The Dalbello Panterra 95 W offers a high-performance boot with a female-specific fit

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Women’s Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW | Review

The Cochise family of freeride-specific touring boots gets an update

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Ski Touring Boot 2021 - 2021 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 | Review

The new and updated First Chair 100 is a fantastic all-mountain boot

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach | Review

Full Tilt have shaved the grams off the Ascendant to create a versatile ski touring boot

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

K2 Recon 120 | Review

The K2 Recon 120 provides an energetic ride without a weight sacrifice

K2 Recon 120 Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production