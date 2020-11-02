Dakine X Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt | Review

Why We Chose The Dakine x Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt: Stylish, tough, warm, and great hand dexterity. Also, the Sammy Carlson connection (we’re big fans).

Back in 2010, Sammy Carlson became the first skier on God’s green earth to execute a switch triple rodeo 1260. Five years later, in 2015, he demonstrated some genuine balls of steel courage by skiing switch off the largest ski jump in the western hemisphere (Copper Peak in Michigan). Five years on from that iconic moment, which was shot as part of The Sammy C Project, there’s the updated, and very cool-looking, Dakine x Sammy Carlson Team Baron Gore-Tex Trigger Mitts.

Materials and Insulation

There’s a real toughness about this glove that’s noticeable right from the word go. The palm is made from durable water repellent 100% goat leather. Unlike some gloves / mitts, these things certainly won’t rip or tear the first time were them. They won’t rip or tear on the second, third, or fourth time you wear them either (you get the idea). They’re solid and dependable.

“Back in 2010, Sammy Carlson became the first skier on God’s green earth to execute a switch triple rodeo 1260”

Speaking of tough goat leather, the shell of the trigger mitt is made from 81% goat leather and 19% polyester with DWR. Whichever angle you come at it from, this product’s got a real ‘former heavyweight boxer turned nightclub bouncer’ vibe. It’s properly, properly, tough in other words.

When Gore-Tex are involved, you know the gloves aren’t getting to let you down on the ‘protecting your hands from the elements’ front. Waterproofing, breathability, durability… it’s all covered when the big G-T comes to town. That’s certainly the case with the Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt by Dakine. The insert, for those that are keeping score, is 38% nylon and 62% ePTFE).

For the insulation, Dakine have used PrimaLoft Gold Eco (55% recycled polyester, 45% polyester / 230g). Primaloft Gold Eco is a bluesign approved material and ultra-fine microfiber insulation, designed to provide the best possible combination of warmth, water-resistance, softness and compressibility. We’re very much into it.

The lining of the trigger mitt is 360g wool blend (64% wool, 20% polyester, and 16% nylon). By combining the natural properties of wool with the softness of polyester and the strength of nylon, Dakine ensures this product hits the right notes on warmth, moisture management, and durability. These things will be soft and comfortable on your hands, from first lift to last.