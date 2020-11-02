Dakine X Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt | Review - Mpora

Dakine X Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt | Review

Conquer the mountains in this super durable, warm, mitt with enhanced finger dexterity

Why We Chose The Dakine x Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt: Stylish, tough, warm, and great hand dexterity. Also, the Sammy Carlson connection (we’re big fans).

Back in 2010, Sammy Carlson became the first skier on God’s green earth to execute a switch triple rodeo 1260. Five years later, in 2015, he demonstrated some genuine balls of steel courage by skiing switch off the largest ski jump in the western hemisphere (Copper Peak in Michigan). Five years on from that iconic moment, which was shot as part of The Sammy C Project, there’s the updated, and very cool-looking, Dakine x Sammy Carlson Team Baron Gore-Tex Trigger Mitts.

Materials and Insulation

There’s a real toughness about this glove that’s noticeable right from the word go. The palm is made from durable water repellent 100% goat leather. Unlike some gloves / mitts, these things certainly won’t rip or tear the first time were them. They won’t rip or tear on the second, third, or fourth time you wear them either (you get the idea). They’re solid and dependable. 

“Back in 2010, Sammy Carlson became the first skier on God’s green earth to execute a switch triple rodeo 1260”

Speaking of tough goat leather, the shell of the trigger mitt is made from 81% goat leather and 19% polyester with DWR. Whichever angle you come at it from, this product’s got a real ‘former heavyweight boxer turned nightclub bouncer’ vibe. It’s properly, properly, tough in other words.

When Gore-Tex are involved, you know the gloves aren’t getting to let you down on the ‘protecting your hands from the elements’ front. Waterproofing, breathability, durability… it’s all covered when the big G-T comes to town. That’s certainly the case with the Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt by Dakine. The insert, for those that are keeping score, is 38% nylon and 62% ePTFE). 

For the insulation, Dakine have used PrimaLoft Gold Eco (55% recycled polyester, 45% polyester / 230g). Primaloft Gold Eco is a bluesign approved material and ultra-fine microfiber insulation, designed to provide the best possible combination of warmth, water-resistance, softness and compressibility. We’re very much into it.

The lining of the trigger mitt is 360g wool blend (64% wool, 20% polyester, and 16% nylon). By combining the natural properties of wool with the softness of polyester and the strength of nylon, Dakine ensures this product hits the right notes on warmth, moisture management, and durability. These things will be soft and comfortable on your hands, from first lift to last. 

Features

If you’re not familiar with trigger mitts (have you been living under a rock, or what), they’re essentially what would transpire if a pair of mitts and a pair of gloves ever got off the flirting fence and did what they’ve been wanting to do to each other for a while. Yes, we’re talking about vigorous, unprotected, love-making between things made to keep your hands warm (a truly disgusting image, we’re sorry). Anyway, they’re not quite a mitt and not quite a glove. They’re a little bit of both. 

Designed initially as a way of keeping a hunter’s  finger free to pull the trigger on their rifle (grim), this type of mitt-glove has a number of benefits for skiers less interested in killing sentient beings. Firstly, that ‘free’ finger does significantly improve your hand’s dexterity. Whether you’re snapping away with your DSLR, fiddling with your ski equipment, or zipping up your jacket – you’ll find it a lot easier to do with a noticeably more liberated forefinger.

“They’re essentially what would transpire if a pair of mitts and a pair of gloves ever got off the flirting fence”

One of the biggest benefits of mitts, of course, is that they’re usually warmer than gloves. This is because your fingers generate more heat when they’re not all separated from each other by fabric. Even though your forefinger and your thumb are off doing their own thing here, your other fingers will be huddling together for warmth – resulting in a more comfortable experience for your hands when the temperature outside really drops. 

A trigger mitt, you see, really can be the best of both worlds. 

What else? Well, the Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt features ‘Gore Grip’ technology. In a nutshell, this is about providing optimum dexterity and grip. The Gore-Tex insert, inner lining, and shell material have all been bonded together with high strength adhesive tape in key areas for a non-slip build. The result is a close-fitting, single layer feel, that works with your hand rather than as an obstacle between your hand and what you’re interacting with. 

The cuff closure, with its slip on stretch for optimum fit, and removable elastic wrist leash are also nice touches. It comes in that lobster red and black colourway only, with swirling camo-like print, rad ‘Signature Series’ logo (gotta catch ‘em all), and Sammy Carlson’s name on the wrist.

Conclusion

To the untrained eye, the Dakine Sammy Carlson Team Baron GTX Trigger Mitt could be mistaken for a lobster’s boxing glove. For skiers in the know, however, they have the potential to be a must own item this winter. They’re tough, they’re warm (they score five out of five on Dakine’s ‘Warmth Index’), and they look… well… just look at them. They look cool. 

Wham, bam, thank you Sam. Get these on your hands, and explore the mountains.

