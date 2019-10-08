That Grilamid shell has been beautifully shaped to provide additional areas of reinforcement in the most needed areas – helping this boot to uphold its decent downhill performance. Pulling the lower together is a BOA closure, similar to that found on the Atomic Backland Carbon.

A trusty Vibram outsole has been used to keep things grippy whilst bootpacking over rocky or icy terrain, while another tried and tested brand – Intuition – have been brought in to make the lightweight liner.

You’re not going to be looking at the Scarpa Alien RS as your single boot quiver – but that goes without saying, I guess. The boot is ideally suited to driving skis up to 90mm in width. Although, saying that, we reckon expert skiers would be able to drive wider skis in these if the conditions were right.

If weight shedding is your top priority in a ski boot, then the Scarpa Alien RS is certainly one to look out for. It may be the lightest item in our roundup of ski boots but, rest assured, it can certainly keep up with the downhill performance of boots in the 1100 – 1150 gram category (i.e. the Salomon S/Lab X-Alp and Atomic Backland Carbon).

Industry Insider

Scarpa Spokesperson

“For advanced active ski tourers who want excellent performance in any situation. Ice, rock or snow, Alien RS represents the perfect balance between lightness and reliability, between walking and skiing. A versatile and comfortable boot for mountain’s professionals, advanced ski mountaineers and also for skimo racers’ training. Alien RS fits perfectly with light skis (max 85mm width) and it is compatible with tech bindings”

Expert’s Verdict

Tom Grant, UIAGM Mountain Guide

“Inspired by the legendary Scarpa Alien rando race boot, the Alien RS is an ingenious addition to the Scarpa line. With the comfort of a slipper, the Alien RS is a beefed up version of the competition weight Alien. It is highly skiable and a great choice for skiers looking for a very lightweight boot that still can handle a real ski.

“The carbon cuff gives great lateral stiffness and a sexy look. The Alien RS provides top end performance for everyday tours as well as being an ideal choice for multi-day adventures and high altitude expeditions.”

