Scarpa Alien RS 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Scarpa Alien RS 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review

The Scarpa Alien RS is a seriously good boot that sits just under 900 grams

Flex: 95 (approx)
Last: 99 mm
Cuff Range: 72˚
Forward Lean: 7˚, 9˚, 11˚ or 13˚
BSL: 294 mm
Binding Compatibility: Tech (pin) bindings only
Weight (per boot): 890g (27.0)
Price: £600

Website: scarpa.co.uk

Why we chose the Scarpa Alien RS: Plucky little boot.

See the Scarpa Alien RS as the Jackie Chan of the ski boot world, extremely small and lightweight yet more than capable of punching way above its weight.

Coming in at a ridiculously featherweight 890 grams (by far the lightest weight you’ll find in our ski boot reviews), this boot carries an impressively ‘ard man flex. The Scarpa Alien RS is one to consider for your ambitious days in the backcountry – say, 1000 metre plus ascent days.

The single motion walk mode lever here is similar in design to the Atomic Free/Lock 2.0 lever. The lever on the Alien RS, however, also unlatches the top cuff buckle, making for extremely fast transitions from ski to walk modes (bit like the Dynafit Hoji Free, in that respect).

“The Scarpa Alien RS is one to consider for your ambitious days in the backcountry”

Constructed almost entirely from Carbon/Grilamid in both the cuff and lower, a sock-like waterproof gaiter, similar to that found on the Salomon S/Lab X-Alp boot, keeps any unwanted water ingress at bay. This gaiter doesn’t travel as far up the cuff as the S/Lab X-Alp, keeping things nice and breathable when you’re working hard.

That Grilamid shell has been beautifully shaped to provide additional areas of reinforcement in the most needed areas – helping this boot to uphold its decent downhill performance. Pulling the lower together is a BOA closure, similar to that found on the Atomic Backland Carbon.

A trusty Vibram outsole has been used to keep things grippy whilst bootpacking over rocky or icy terrain, while another tried and tested brand – Intuition – have been brought in to make the lightweight liner.

“That Grilamid shell has been beautifully shaped to provide additional areas of reinforcement”

You’re not going to be looking at the Scarpa Alien RS as your single boot quiver – but that goes without saying, I guess. The boot is ideally suited to driving skis up to 90mm in width. Although, saying that, we reckon expert skiers would be able to drive wider skis in these if the conditions were right.

If weight shedding is your top priority in a ski boot, then the Scarpa Alien RS is certainly one to look out for. It may be the lightest item in our roundup of ski boots but, rest assured, it can certainly keep up with the downhill performance of boots in the 1100 – 1150 gram category (i.e. the Salomon S/Lab X-Alp and Atomic Backland Carbon).

Industry Insider

Scarpa Spokesperson

For advanced active ski tourers who want excellent performance in any situation.  Ice, rock or snow, Alien RS represents the perfect balance between lightness and reliability, between walking and skiing. A versatile and comfortable boot for mountain’s professionals, advanced ski mountaineers and also for skimo racers’ training. Alien RS fits perfectly with light skis (max 85mm width) and it is compatible with tech bindings”

Expert’s Verdict

Tom Grant, UIAGM Mountain Guide

WEBSITE: TOMGRANT.GUIDE

Inspired by the legendary Scarpa Alien rando race boot, the Alien RS is an ingenious addition to the Scarpa line. With the comfort of a slipper, the Alien RS is a beefed up version of the competition weight Alien. It is highly skiable and a great choice for skiers looking for a very lightweight boot that still can handle a real ski.

“The carbon cuff gives great lateral stiffness and a sexy look. The Alien RS provides top end performance for everyday tours as well as being an ideal choice for multi-day adventures and high altitude expeditions.”

You May Also Like

The Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide

Scarpa Maestrale RS Ski Boot Review

Share

Topics:

Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide 2019/20

Related Articles

Skiing

Volkl Mantra V-Werks| Review

Volkl's classic Mantra shape has gone under the knife to create the Mantra V-Werks

Volkl Mantra V-Werks 2019 – 2020 Ski | Review
Skiing

Salomon S/Lab MTN Boot | Review

Salomon long staked their claim in the 1400 gram touring boot category with the S/Lab MTN

Salomon S/Lab MTN 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Skiing

Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro Boot | Review

Tecnica a edged closer to the dream boot with a smooth flex at an extremely low weight

Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Skiing

Salomon S/Lab X-Alp Boot | Review

Salomon have combined a lateral mobility with a frictionless walk mode to create this impressive touring boot

Salomon S/Lab X-Alp 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Skiing

Atomic / Salomon Shift Binding | Review

Pin binding for the uphill, alpine binding to tear up the downhill – this is the Atomic Shift

Atomic / Salomon Shift 2019 – 2020 Binding | Review
Skiing

Head Kore 1 Boot | Review

Head have created a downhill focused touring boot in the Kore 1

Head Kore 1 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production