Flex: 95 (approx)
Last: 99 mm
Cuff Range: 72˚
Forward Lean: 7˚, 9˚, 11˚ or 13˚
BSL: 294 mm
Binding Compatibility: Tech (pin) bindings only
Weight (per boot): 890g (27.0)
Price: £600
Website: scarpa.co.uk
Why we chose the Scarpa Alien RS: Plucky little boot.
See the Scarpa Alien RS as the Jackie Chan of the ski boot world, extremely small and lightweight yet more than capable of punching way above its weight.
Coming in at a ridiculously featherweight 890 grams (by far the lightest weight you’ll find in our ski boot reviews), this boot carries an impressively ‘ard man flex. The Scarpa Alien RS is one to consider for your ambitious days in the backcountry – say, 1000 metre plus ascent days.
The single motion walk mode lever here is similar in design to the Atomic Free/Lock 2.0 lever. The lever on the Alien RS, however, also unlatches the top cuff buckle, making for extremely fast transitions from ski to walk modes (bit like the Dynafit Hoji Free, in that respect).
“The Scarpa Alien RS is one to consider for your ambitious days in the backcountry”
Constructed almost entirely from Carbon/Grilamid in both the cuff and lower, a sock-like waterproof gaiter, similar to that found on the Salomon S/Lab X-Alp boot, keeps any unwanted water ingress at bay. This gaiter doesn’t travel as far up the cuff as the S/Lab X-Alp, keeping things nice and breathable when you’re working hard.
Share