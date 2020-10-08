“Get lazy and this ski will ski you” – even the Scott marketing team aren’t trying to sell this ski to the masses. This warning is partly thanks to the titanal stringers running the length of this ski sitting on top of a fibreglass laminate. This meta l/ fibreglass pairing means these skis require a skilled pilot to be able to flex them into a turn. The original Scrappers are tough to flex, but these are on another level. However, get enough speed to arc these and that titanal stringer will reply with some phenomenal energy response.

Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel Shaping

Scott have pressed their ‘Twin Tip Rocker M’ rocker profile into the Scrapper 115 Promodel. This is essentially quite standard rocker in both the tips and tails. There’s also a hint of camber underfoot, for when Jeremie decides to bring these out onto the Grand Combin de Valsorey again (give La Liste a watch to understand this reference).

Similar to the Scrapper 115, the Scrapper 115 Promodel features very little tapering in both the tips and tails – something that’s strange to see in a modern freeride ski. We’d put this down to the fact that Jeremie prefers as much effective edge as possible for when conditions are icy. This lack of tapering creates a relatively long radius of 24 metres – nothing surprising there, given the lack of turns Jeremie lays down.

Who Is The Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel For?

Yes, this ski may be for a tiny portion of skiers out there, but it does show off some fantastic ski craftsmanship. That, plus Scott’s willingness to get behind one of the finest skiers on the planet, is why we love the Scrapper 115 Promodel.

There’s always the (slightly) less demanding ride of the Scrapper 115 for you and I, but if you do fancy snagging a pair of these, then you’d better be quick – we hear Scott’s limiting them to just 50 models (and we’ve got one of them right here).

What Is The Scott Scrapper 115 Good At?

Mach 10 Speeds: 10/10

Stability: 9/10

Short Turns: 3/10

