Why we chose the Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel: High-speed lunacy, power, stability
Lengths (cm): 189
Sidecut (mm): 140 / 115 / 133 (189 cm)
Radius: 24m (189 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2200g
Price: £625
We can’t think of many more athletes that deserve their own pro model more than the Swiss pocket rocket Jeremie Heitz. Candide and Hoji, perhaps? Like those two, Jeremie has carved his own way into the history of freeskiing following his hit film La Liste; a film which showed Jeremie essentially straight line some of the steepest lines in the Alps. His unique ski style deserves a ski that reflects this full throttle personality.
This is Jermie’s own version of the 115 Scrapper – the ski that joined Jeremie on every descent of La Liste. It’s designed exactly the way Jeremie likes his skis: wide, stiff and capable of handling the kind of speeds more commonly associated with missiles.
Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel Build
It’ll be no surprise that the Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel is based around the same shape of the ‘ordinary’ Scott Scrapper (which Scott still makes available for the mere mortals, after a slightly less demanding ride). Featuring the exact same shape as the Jeremie Heitz Promodel, the Scrapper 115 is a little more lightweight, which makes the ski less demanding and far easier to throw around when you’re looking to scrub a little speed. The Scrapper 115 weighs 1,800g and the Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel weigh 2,200g.
