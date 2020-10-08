Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel 2020 – 2021 | Review

The Scott Scrapper 115 Heitz Promodel is a no holds barred big-mountain pair of skis – exactly as you'd expect from Jeremie

Why we chose the Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel: High-speed lunacy, power, stability 

Lengths (cm): 189
Sidecut (mm): 140 / 115 / 133 (189 cm)
Radius: 24m (189 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2200g
Price: £625

Buy Here

We can’t think of many more athletes that deserve their own pro model more than the Swiss pocket rocket Jeremie Heitz. Candide and Hoji, perhaps? Like those two, Jeremie has carved his own way into the history of freeskiing following his hit film La Liste; a film which showed Jeremie essentially straight line some of the steepest lines in the Alps. His unique ski style deserves a ski that reflects this full throttle personality.

This is Jermie’s own version of the 115 Scrapper – the ski that joined Jeremie on every descent of La Liste. It’s designed exactly the way Jeremie likes his skis: wide, stiff and capable of handling the kind of speeds more commonly associated with missiles.

“We can’t think of many more athletes that deserve their own pro model more than the Swiss pocket rocket Jeremie Heitz”

Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel Build

It’ll be no surprise that the Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel is based around the same shape of the ‘ordinary’ Scott Scrapper (which Scott still makes available for the mere mortals, after a slightly less demanding ride). Featuring the exact same shape as the Jeremie Heitz Promodel, the Scrapper 115 is a little more lightweight, which makes the ski less demanding and far easier to throw around when you’re looking to scrub a little speed. The Scrapper 115 weighs 1,800g and the Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel weigh 2,200g.

“Get lazy and this ski will ski you” – even the Scott marketing team aren’t trying to sell this ski to the masses. This warning is partly thanks to the titanal stringers running the length of this ski sitting on top of a fibreglass laminate. This meta l/ fibreglass pairing means these skis require a skilled pilot to be able to flex them into a turn. The original Scrappers are tough to flex, but these are on another level. However, get enough speed to arc these and that titanal stringer will reply with some phenomenal energy response.

Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel Shaping

Scott have pressed their ‘Twin Tip Rocker M’ rocker profile into the Scrapper 115 Promodel. This is essentially quite standard rocker in both the tips and tails. There’s also a hint of camber underfoot, for when Jeremie decides to bring these out onto the Grand Combin de Valsorey again (give La Liste a watch to understand this reference).

“Get lazy and this ski will ski you”

Similar to the Scrapper 115, the Scrapper 115 Promodel features very little tapering in both the tips and tails – something that’s strange to see in a modern freeride ski. We’d put this down to the fact that Jeremie prefers as much effective edge as possible for when conditions are icy. This lack of tapering creates a relatively long radius of 24 metres – nothing surprising there, given the lack of turns Jeremie lays down.

Who Is The Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel For?

Yes, this ski may be for a tiny portion of skiers out there, but it does show off some fantastic ski craftsmanship. That, plus Scott’s willingness to get behind one of the finest skiers on the planet, is why we love the Scrapper 115 Promodel.

There’s always the (slightly) less demanding ride of the Scrapper 115 for you and I, but if you do fancy snagging a pair of these, then you’d better be quick – we hear Scott’s limiting them to just 50 models (and we’ve got one of them right here).

What Is The Scott Scrapper 115 Good At?

Mach 10 Speeds: 10/10
Stability: 9/10
Short Turns: 3/10

You May Also Like

Armada ARV 106 2020 – 2021 | Review

Faction Candide 5.0 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

Powder Skis Scott Skis Ski 100 2020/21

Related Articles

Skiing

Salomon Stance 102 | Review

Salomon have created an all-mountain freight train in the new Stance 102

Salomon Stance 102 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Zag Adret 88 | Review

The Zag Adret 88 are an extremely nimble and powerful pair of ski touring planks

Zag Adret 88 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Volkl Revolt 104 | Review

Playful, yet powerful, Volkl have created an all-mountain ripper in the Revolt 104

Volkl Revolt 104 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Volkl Katana 108 | Review

The classic Volkl Katana is back, in its all-metal form

Volkl Katana 108 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

K2 Disruption 82 Ti | Review

K2 have created a pair of piste-specific rockets in the Disruption 82 Ti

K2 Disruption 82 Ti 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Line Vision 98 | Review

As expected from Line, their take on an extremely lightweight touring ski is also bags of fun on the downhill

Line Vision 98 2020 – 2021 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production