Armada ARV 106 2020 – 2021 | Review

Why we chose the ProductName: Versatility, playful, improved chargeability

Lengths (cm): 172, 180, 188 cm

Sidecut (mm): 134 / 106 / 124 (180 cm)

Radius: 19.5m (180 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker (twinned)

Weight (per ski): 2125g

Price: £TBC

Take one look at the Armada ARV 106 and one word will come to mind: fun. These planks feature an incredibly versatile build and construction that’ll perk the interest of those who fancy themselves as the lovechild of Sam Anthamatten and Jesper Tjäder. Yes, you may not be able to arc GS turns on these down your local world cup piste, but who cares when these skis open up the whole mountain as one big playground?

Armada ARV 106 Build

Although featuring a wide 106 mm waist, there’s nothing to say that you can’t take the ARV 106 for a few laps in the park. In fact, the ARV 106 practically begs to be taken for a blast around the park, due to a few constructional hints.

The first of these being a pair of beefed up 2.2 mm heat treated impact edges, over that of the old (and less durable) 1.7 mm edge. Secondly, a reinforced AR75 sidewall means that the ARV 106 will happily take a pounding on the boxes and rails. Those of you who normally prefer to lap the park with a skinnier ski will also come to love the wider platform for box and rail slides.

Aside from the ARV 106’s willingness to take punishment in the park, it’s also more than capable of throwing it down on piste side hits, and just about any other natural feature around the mountain. This is thanks to the use of Armada’s poplar core, which has been strengthened with Ash stringers – giving the ARV 106 a bucketload of pop and playfulness.