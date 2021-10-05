Why we chose the Scott Slight 93: Lightweight, responsive, grippy

Lengths (cm): 170, 175, 180 & 185

Sidecut (mm): 136 / 93 / 124 (175 cm)

Radius: 16m (175 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber

Weight (per ski): 1,600g

Price: £550 / €630 / $800

The Scott Slight 93 is a real Swiss Army Knife of a ski. It combines a lightweight and responsive constriction with an all-mountain platform, based around a 93 mm waist, to bring a package that’s capable of utilising a pair of touring bindings drilled onto them for fast and light backcountry laps, or alpine bindings for resort ripping.

Scott Slight 93 Build

Sitting at the centre of this fast and responsive build is a carbon and Kevlar laminate. Carbon has been chosen for its lightweight and responsive properties, while Kevlar brings bucket loads of dampening and durability.

This carbon construction is then paired with an elliptic shape that narrows the thickness of the ski towards the tips and tails in an effort to save weight and reduce swing weight. Although the ski has been narrowed at either end, Scott has made use of criss-crossed carbon stringers for the full length of the ski, which, in combination with the carbon and Kevlar laminate, is said to help improve torsional stiffness by 25%.

A lightweight Paulownia wood core sits below these layers and runs for the full length of the ski to produce a consistent, damp and lively ski flex. These lightweight constructions produce a ski that comes in at just 1,600 grams for a 180 cm length – an impressive weight when you consider the amount of power the Slight is packing.