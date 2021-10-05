Scott Slight 93 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Scott Slight 93 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Scott Slight is a lightweight and responsive all-mountain ski that thrives in firm conditions

Why we chose the Scott Slight 93: Lightweight, responsive, grippy 

Lengths (cm): 170, 175, 180 & 185
Sidecut (mm): 136 / 93 / 124 (175 cm)
Radius: 16m (175 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber
Weight (per ski): 1,600g
Price: £550 / €630 / $800

The Scott Slight 93 is a real Swiss Army Knife of a ski. It combines a lightweight and responsive constriction with an all-mountain platform, based around a 93 mm waist, to bring a package that’s capable of utilising a pair of touring bindings drilled onto them for fast and light backcountry laps, or alpine bindings for resort ripping.

Scott Slight 93 Build

Sitting at the centre of this fast and responsive build is a carbon and Kevlar laminate. Carbon has been chosen for its lightweight and responsive properties, while Kevlar brings bucket loads of dampening and durability.

This carbon construction is then paired with an elliptic shape that narrows the thickness of the ski towards the tips and tails in an effort to save weight and reduce swing weight. Although the ski has been narrowed at either end, Scott has made use of criss-crossed carbon stringers for the full length of the ski, which, in combination with the carbon and Kevlar laminate, is said to help improve torsional stiffness by 25%.

“Kevlar brings bucket loads of dampening and durability”

A lightweight Paulownia wood core sits below these layers and runs for the full length of the ski to produce a consistent, damp and lively ski flex. These lightweight constructions produce a ski that comes in at just 1,600 grams for a 180 cm length – an impressive weight when you consider the amount of power the Slight is packing.

Scott Slight 93 Shaping

The Slight 93 features very little tapering in the tips and almost zero in the tails. This results in a long effective edge, giving fantastic grip in firm snow while turn radii can be varied, depending on your speed, thanks to an elliptical sidecut.

Scott shaped an elliptical radius to the sidecut to offer a variety of turns on offer, depending on the speed you’re skiing. This is possible as a longer radius stretches from the tips to tails, while a shorter radius sits underfoot. This means that when you’re travelling at higher speeds, and flexing the skis, you engage the longer turn radius, while when you’re skiing at slower speeds, and lightly flexing the skis, you’re going to initiate the shorter turn radius.

The Slight 93 features a very short early rise in the tips, with an almost flat tail. Similar to the shaping of the ski, this rocker profile has been used to maximum on snow contact for hard snow conditions. The rocker profile is what Scott calls their ‘Pro-Tip Rocker’. 

Who Is The Scott Slight 93 For?

Drill a tech binding, such as the ATK R12, on this ski and you’ve got a touring ski that’ll be light on foot and efficient on the skin track, while you can also opt for an alpine binding, such as the STH2, and you’ve got full downhill performance. But this ski thrives the most with a hybrid binding, such as the Salomon Shift, where you can make full use of the power on offer with this lightweight setup.

What Is The Scott Slight 93 Good At?

Versatility: 8/10
Hard Snow: 9/10
Weight: 8/10

