“Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture and need to rest for 3-6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required.

“Huge thanks to the crew and good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed, I’ll still be on until show four, so tune in.

We imagine there would be even more injuries if they tried to do it like Sammy Carlson… Screen Shot: Teton Gravity Research.

“No horror smash, small training injury which means I can’t compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it.”

No doubt fans of The Jump will be gutted to see the cyclist bow out as well. His distinctive charm always makes for good viewing and his competitive nature had already seen him make a fair few comical social media posts regarding his racing.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: “Bradley injured his leg during training and although keen to continue in the competition he will no longer take part following the fourth show in the series.”