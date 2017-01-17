12 Things You Should Never Do When You're On A Skiing Lesson With A Qualified Instructor - Mpora

Share

Skiing

12 Things You Should Never Do When You’re On A Skiing Lesson With A Qualified Instructor

When you're learning how to ski, please try not to be a complete idiot.

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

Whether you’re taking skiing lessons in the UK, a budget ski resort, a ski resort ideal for beginners, or a super luxurious ski resort; the relationship between student and teacher rarely differs. Like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars, ski lessons are a moulding of talent; a sharpening of instinct, a route of progression from Jedi apprentice to full blown Jedi skier. The master, who looks a lot like Ewan McGregor, watches you develop; watches in dismay as you go from the light side to the dark, reluctantly fights you on a volcanic planet and slices your arm off with a lightsaber and erm…yeah, we may have lost our thread. Shout out to Revenge of the Sith though (the least terrible Star Wars prequel).

10 Best Skis For Beginners

If you’ve never experienced a skiing lesson before, or a snowboarding lesson for that matter, and are worried about making a complete tit of yourself when you finally do – fear not. To help you get through your ski tuition without any sort of embarrassment, we’ve compiled this list of things you should never ever do during a lesson. Follow these words of wisdom, and you won’t go far wrong.

Oh, and we’ve chucked in some useful skiing lesson links at the bottom of this article if you do want to organise some ski tutoring but haven’t got round to actually sorting that out. Entertaining and informative, that’s us in a nutshell. Anyway, here are the things you shouldn’t do on a ski lesson.

1) Get way too cocky

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

2) Ignore the ski instructor (the ski instructor knows best)

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

3) Immediately give up the first time you fall

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

4) Plough, at speed, into a small child

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

5) Fall in love with your ski instructor

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

6) Tell your skiing instructor that you’re planning on leaving your wife/husband/girlfriend/boyfriend for them, and that you’re moving to the mountains permanently so you can look at them everyday

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

7) Be a total teacher’s pet, and alienate all the other people in your group ski lesson as a result of this blatant sycophancy

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

8) Get so hopelessly lost in the mountains that you give up on being reunited with civilisation, build an igloo and resign yourself to living out your days without any form of human contact

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

9) Shout “I AM A SKIER! I AM SKIING! LOOK AT ME EVERYONE, LOOK HOW GOOD I AM AT SKIING!” literally every single time you do something on skis that doesn’t end with you crashing into a tree

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

10) Crash into a tree

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

11) Get seriously wasted before and/or during your lesson

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

12) Inexplicably take off the majority of your clothes and…wait. What? What even is this picture?! Like, seriously. Who took this picture? What’s it for?! Nothing about this makes any sense whatsoever

skiing lessons
Photo: iStock.

Some Useful Ski Lessons Websites

Ecole du Ski Français (ESF)

British Alpine Ski School (BASS)

You May Also Like:

15 Mistakes Beginner Skiers Make In France

Where Should You Go If You Want To Learn To Ski In The UK?

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article information inspiration laughter Listicle

Related Articles

skiing lessons uk
Skiing

Learning To Ski | A Destination Guide For Skiing Lessons In The UK

Want to go skiing, but don't know how to do it? You need to get yourself some ski lessons.

Skiing Lessons In The UK: Where Should You Go If You Want To Learn To Ski Before Your Trip?
Snow Pack Science Avalanche Kit Skiing
Skiing

Close Call | Avalanche Carries Skier Off Cliff and On To Colorado Motorway

Talk about a tumble...

Close Call | Avalanche Carries Skier Off Cliff and On To Colorado Motorway
Snowboarding

White Out | Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week
Ski Crash
Skiing

Ski Fail | Spectacular Park Crash Results In Eight Broken Ribs And A Punctured Lung

This 18 second clip has had over 100,000 views in just two days.

Ski Fail: Brutal Double Ejection Crash Results In Eight Broken Ribs And A Punctured Lung
bradley wiggins the jump
Skiing

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’

"Just don't call me a celebrity..."

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’
ski no snow
Skiing

Waiting For Winter | 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow

Here's how to survive a ski trip when the white stuff is refusing to fall.

Waiting For Winter: 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production