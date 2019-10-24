10 Best Skis For Beginners - Mpora

Looking for your first pair of skis for beginners? When you are just starting out skiing, it can be totally intimidating gazing at all those different types of skis in your local ski and snowboarding shop. Where do you start?

First things first, you need to know that buying skis is a reasonable financial commitment. Often ski beginners start by renting skis at their chosen ski resort because they aren’t sure about the sport and don’t have to worry about lugging skis on the plane.

If you know that you love skiing and want to buy your first pair of skis, then hooray! You’ve come to the right place. Getting down to a good local ski shop is your first port of call. Those guys will be able to chat to you about your skiing level and find the best pair of skis for you.

Skis for beginners don’t have to be expensive, there are some really good bargains to be found. Photo: iStock

If you are doing your research in the meantime, take a look at the best skis for beginners below. These are the prices without bindings unless otherwise stated.

