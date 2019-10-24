10 Best Skis For Beginners - Mpora

Share

Skiing

10 Best Skis For Beginners

Want a pair of skis for beginners? Read our guide to the best skis for beginners on the market

Looking for your first pair of skis for beginners? When you are just starting out skiing, it can be totally intimidating gazing at all those different types of skis in your local ski and snowboarding shop. Where do you start?

First things first, you need to know that buying skis is a reasonable financial commitment. Often ski beginners start by renting skis at their chosen ski resort because they aren’t sure about the sport and don’t have to worry about lugging skis on the plane.

If you know that you love skiing and want to buy your first pair of skis, then hooray! You’ve come to the right place. Getting down to a good local ski shop is your first port of call. Those guys will be able to chat to you about your skiing level and find the best pair of skis for you.

Skis for beginners don’t have to be expensive, there are some really good bargains to be found. Photo: iStock

If you are doing your research in the meantime, take a look at the best skis for beginners below. These are the prices without bindings unless otherwise stated.

Elan Explore 4 Skis

Photo: Elan

Price: £328 (with bindings)

If you are looking for a ski for beginners for amazing value, check out the Elan Explore 4. It’s lightweight, forgiving and easy to control thanks to the softness of the ski. The rocker in the tip will make it easier to snow plough and quicker to initiate turns if you are already in parallel. Beginners rave about these skis, but you might want to consider something a little more advanced for when you improve and want to progress.

Visit the Elan website here

Atomic Vantage X 77 C Skis

Photo: Atomic

Price: £375

Skiers who are athletic or have already had a few lessons will like the Atomic Vantage X 77 C. These skis for beginners will see you through to an intermediate level. As an all-mountain ski, you’ll mainly find yourself using these skis on the piste but they won’t let you down when the snow gets slushy or bumpy. The main thing that sets these skis apart from the rest in Atomic’s Vantage range is the fact that they don’t have any metal in them. This means they are more flexible and more forgiving, especially when initiating turns.

Visit the Atomic website here

Volkl RTM 75 Skis

Photo: Volkl

Price: £300

You’ve finished your first ski holiday and you’re feeling confident. You’re beginning to link your turns, you’re starting to get comfortable on blue runs. Now you want to invest in your very first pair of skis. Volkl RTM 75 are a great pair of skis for beginners. They feel lightweight underfoot and work best at low speeds, ideal for when you are gently cruising around the mountain. When you start to branch into off-piste, they will still stand you in good stead.

Visit the Volkl website here.

K2 Press Skis

Photo: K2

Price: £240

Are you a ski beginner and find yourself drawn to the park? Try the K2 Press skis. They are an awesome pair of skis for beginners who want to start hitting kickers and rails. The Press are the only skis in the K2 men’s range that feature a jib rocker. This makes them super easy to butter and spin, plus trickier to catch an edge. The twin tips allows you to easily ride in switch and the soft to medium flex means they are forgiving and easy to turn. You can see why beginner park rats love them.

Visit the K2 website here.

Salomon QST 85 skis

Photo: Salomon

Price: £320

Salomon’s new QST range for 2017 are great for beginners who want a ski that performs well on piste and is also good for those first powder turns. The QST 85 is camber underfoot which makes them more stable at speed plus gives extra grip on hard pack snow. When you start to venture into powder or even slush, the early rise rocker will keep your tips out of the snow and enable you to turn.

Visit the Salomon website here.

Head Natural Instinct Skis

Photo: Head

Price: £310

Not a die-hard racer or experienced backcountry slayer? Then the Head Natural Instinct skis are perfect for you. These are skis for beginners who want to eventually progress to an intermediate level. With 20 per cent rocker and 80 per cent camber, they grip the pistes yet are simultaneously easy to turn. The Natural Instinct skis are made from graphene which is hailed for its impressive strength while being incredibly lightweight.

Visit the Head website here.

Armada Victa 83 Women’s Skis

Photo: Armada

Price: £280

Want a ski that’s going to see you down hard packed groomers  as well as through soft powder? Try the Armada Victa 83. These skis are designed specifically for women who are beginners right up to intermediates. The Victa 83 is relatively narrow underfoot making it a good piste ski, but still wide enough to charge through the soft stuff when it gets a bit deeper. The 100 per cent woodcore helps with stability, power and control.

Visit the Armada website here.

Rossingnol Famous 2 Women’s Skis

Photo: Rossignol

Price: £275 (with bindings)

If you are looking for a brand new pair of women’s skis for beginners, then look no further. Rossignol have brought out the Famous 2 for 2017, a new addition to their popular Unique piste range. The Famous 2 are designed for piste progression for skiers who haven’t spent much time on the slopes. The power turn rocker profile enables easier edge grip and turn control. The light wood core makes them flexible and forgiving. At 2.9kg they are also super light, so they are easy to carry to and from the piste.

Visit the Rossignol website here.

Dynastar Intense 8 Women’s Skis

Photo: Dynastar

Price: £340 (with bindings)

They might be called Intense but these skis are far from it. This women’s specific pair of skis from Dynastar is designed for less confident beginners who want to improve their piste skills. The Intense 8 have a slightly wider width than the other skis in the range, improving stability and reducing turns radius in the tip and tail. These skis also use cap construction which means the core is totally covered by the top sheet, making them lightweight, easy to handle and less likely to chip.

Visit the Dynastar website here.

Head Easy Joy Women’s Skis

Photo: Head

Price: £265 (with bindings)

Want a solid stable ski that will help you progress quickly? The Head Easy Joy skis are perfect for nervous beginners who want stability on the slopes. Thanks to their ERA 3.0 technology, these skis have more edge contact with the snow and are therefore easier to control. The Easy Joy are lightweight and less tiring to use, plus they are fairly flexible which makes them forgiving for skiers who don’t want to travel at high speeds.

Visit the Head website here.

