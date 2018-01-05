Ski Rental | Exclusive Discount of Up to 55% Off at Intersport

Ski Rental | Exclusive Discount of Up to 55% Off at Intersport

Simply use the discount code Mpora18 at Intersport for up to 55% off the walk-in ski rental price

Intersport’s rental ski range includes state of the art powder skis. Photo: Intersport

Mpora has teamed up with Intersport, who offer ski rental in France, Austria, Switzerland and elsewhere, to offer our readers an exclusive 5% discount when booking ski equipment rental online.

Combined with the 20% to 50% discount Intersport already offer for all online bookings, this could leave you up to a massive 55% off the walk-in price you’d get at an Intersport shop.

Getting the discount is easy – just type the code Mpora18 into the check-out section of the Intersport website once you’ve chosen your package, or click on the flags below to follow the links to popular destinations with the code automatically inputted for you.

“It’s a far cry from the bad old days when Jean-Pierre at the rental shop would fob you off skis that looked like they’d been fed backwards through a paté grinder.”

Intersport have really changed the game when it comes to rental skis in recent years, introducing models from super-legit brands like Black Crows, and ski packages (including ski boots, poles and bindings) that are specific for racing, park or powder skiing.

As this amusing video (presented by Ski Sunday’s Ed Leigh) shows, they’ve also got special ski packages for teenagers and kids. And this year they’ve gone one-step further, introducing a complete touring ski package, which includes skins, poles and the full works.

It’s all a far cry from the bad old days when Jean-Pierre at the rental shop would fob you off with a pair of smelly boots and skis that looked like they’d been fed backwards through a paté grinder.

Discount ski rental for France

Discount ski rental for Austria

Discount ski rental for Andorra

Discount ski rental for Switzerland

