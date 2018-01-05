Snowboard Rental | Exclusive Discount of Up to 55% Off at Intersport

Snowboarding

Using the discount code Mpora18 at Intersport will get you up to 55% off the walk-in price for snowboard boots, bindings and boards

Ed Leigh demonstrating just how tasty the new Nitro Quiver series boards are. Photo: Courtesy Intersport

We’ve joined forces with Intersport, one of the biggest names in snowboard rental across the Alps to offer Mpora readers an exclusive 5% discount.

Intersport already offer 20% to 50% all all online bookings, so with this discount code you could get your board, boots and bindings rental for up to 55% cheaper than you would if you just walked into an Intersport shop.

All you need to do is use the code Mpora18 at check-out section of the Intersport website. Or click on the flags below to follow links with the code inputted automatically.

“Intersport’s snowboard range this year includes Nitro’s innovative Q Series, designed by pro riders Austin Smith and Bryan Fox.”

Rental snowboards used to have a bad rep. More often than not they were an afterthought in shops run primarily for skiers, who stocked stiff, unresponsive planks with no edges left or deep gouges out of the base.

Thankfully all that has now changed, and in the buying vs. hiring debate the pendulum is beginning to swing the other way. Intersport in particular have been leading the charge. This year their snowboard range includes Nitro’s innovative Q Series, designed by pro riders Austin Smith and Bryan Fox.

In this entertaining video, Ski Sunday’s Ed Leigh shows you how much fun you can have on these strangely-shaped boards are great, and explains why they’re a million miles away from the knackered old sticks-with-stomp-pads that hire shops used to hand out.

Discount snowboard rental for France

Discount snowboard rental for Austria

Discount snowboard rental for Andorra

Discount snowboard rental for Switzerland

Ski Rental | Renting vs. Buying

