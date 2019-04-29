Audi Nines 2019 | Contest Edit - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Audi Nines 2019 | Contest Edit

See how things went up a notch in Sölden

Featured Image: Klaus Polzer

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh yes. Audi Nines 2019. What a treat it was. Thrills, spills, tricks, bigger tricks, even bigger tricks. It truly was a week of progression in the world of freeskiing and snowboarding.

After a week of enjoying the Audi Nines’ seriously epic features, Saturday’s Big Air Contest saw the invited riders rock up and throw down in Sölden. And, sweet mother of Mary, did these riders throw down. In front of a crowd of several thousand, the assembled crew showed what they could do in spectacular style.

On the men’s skiing side of things, Finland’s Elias Syrjä stole the show with some ludicrous, and very technical, tricks. Switch Triple 1260 ‘Screamin’ Seaman anyone? What about a show-stopping Switch Double Cork 900 Nose Grab with the grab held while landing? Yeah, you really need to see this thing. It’s like renaissance art being shotgun blasted into your face (in a good way). Norway’s Johanne Killi topped the women’s ski contest with an impressive Cork 900 Tail Grab and a Switch 540 Nose Grab.

In snowboarding, Japan’s Yuka Fujimori clinched the win in the women’s event with a Frontside Double 900 and a Backside 900 Indy. It was a podium dominated by the Japanese riders. In the men’s contest, Norwegian shredder Mon Røisland took the win with a delicious Switch Backside 160, a Frontside Triple Cork 1440, and a Switch Backside 540 for his style trick.

OK. OK. OK. Time to watch the contest edit (or watch it again maybe), look at the highly rad photos that were taken (see below), and get increasingly excited about Audi Nines 2020.

Pictured: Mons Roisland. Photo: Klaus Polzer
Pictured: Yuka Fujimori. Photo: Klaus Polzer
Pictured: Elias Syrjä. Photo: Klaus Polzer
Pictured: Elias Syrjä. Photo: Klaus Polzer
Pictured: Yuri Okubo. Photo: David Malacrida
Pictured: Johanne Killi. Photo: Klaus Polzer

You May Also Like

Audi Nines 2019 | World’s Finest Freeskiers and Snowboarders Prepare For Take Off

Audi Nines 2019 | GoPro Course Preview With James ‘Woodsy’ Woods

Share

Topics:

Action Sports awe information video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Roll up, roll up, roll up... it's the five best videos of the week

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Surfing

Vans Go Surfing | Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoes

You can now go surfing in your all-time favourite skate shoe

Vans Go Surfing | New Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoe Collection
Skiing

Audi Nines 2019 | GoPro Course Preview With James Woods

If you hadn't already got yourself fully stoked on Audi Nines, this might just tip you over the edge

Audi Nines 2019 | GoPro Course Preview With James 'Woodsy' Woods
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Cool Caravan | Introducing The Ultimate Trailer For Adventures

You're going to want to sell all your belongings, and put the money towards buying this caravan

Bruder EXP-6 Expedition Trailer | Introducing The World's Ultimate Adventure Caravan
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

These videos, man. You need to see these flipping, incredible, videos

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Mount Everest | 50 Interesting Facts About The World's Highest Mountain

Get schooled up on the highest mountain in the world with this epic collection of Mount Everest facts

Mount Everest Facts | 50 Things You Should Know About The World's Highest Mountain
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production