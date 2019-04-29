Featured Image: Klaus Polzer

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh yes. Audi Nines 2019. What a treat it was. Thrills, spills, tricks, bigger tricks, even bigger tricks. It truly was a week of progression in the world of freeskiing and snowboarding.

After a week of enjoying the Audi Nines’ seriously epic features, Saturday’s Big Air Contest saw the invited riders rock up and throw down in Sölden. And, sweet mother of Mary, did these riders throw down. In front of a crowd of several thousand, the assembled crew showed what they could do in spectacular style.

On the men’s skiing side of things, Finland’s Elias Syrjä stole the show with some ludicrous, and very technical, tricks. Switch Triple 1260 ‘Screamin’ Seaman anyone? What about a show-stopping Switch Double Cork 900 Nose Grab with the grab held while landing? Yeah, you really need to see this thing. It’s like renaissance art being shotgun blasted into your face (in a good way). Norway’s Johanne Killi topped the women’s ski contest with an impressive Cork 900 Tail Grab and a Switch 540 Nose Grab.

In snowboarding, Japan’s Yuka Fujimori clinched the win in the women’s event with a Frontside Double 900 and a Backside 900 Indy. It was a podium dominated by the Japanese riders. In the men’s contest, Norwegian shredder Mon Røisland took the win with a delicious Switch Backside 160, a Frontside Triple Cork 1440, and a Switch Backside 540 for his style trick.

OK. OK. OK. Time to watch the contest edit (or watch it again maybe), look at the highly rad photos that were taken (see below), and get increasingly excited about Audi Nines 2020.

Pictured: Mons Roisland. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Pictured: Yuka Fujimori. Photo: Klaus Polzer