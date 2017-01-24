Skiing In Glenshee: Essential Guide To The Scottish Ski Resort Of Glenshee Including Maps, Hotels, Bars, Restaurants and Facilities - Mpora

glenshee skiing in scotland

Skiing

Skiing In Glenshee: Essential Guide To The Scottish Ski Resort Of Glenshee Including Maps, Hotels, Bars, Restaurants and Facilities

Want to go skiing north of the border? Maybe Glenshee is the place for you.

glenshee skiing scotland
Piste machine sorting out the slopes at the Scottish ski resort Glenshee (Photo: iStock).

Sometimes hopping across the Channel to France and then doing the several hours of travel to the Alps for some skiing can feel like a whole lotta faff that costs you big bucks, becomes overly complicated (I mean, passports, right?!), and usually spills over into a week long holiday when you’re looking for something quick and easy.

Highland Fling: Falling In Love With The Skiing In Scotland

Skiing Lessons In The UK: Where Should You Go If You Want To Learn To Ski Before Your Trip?

Well, why not mix things up a little bit and grab some time on skis on a resort that literally sits on our doorstep? The ski resort of Glenshee sits in the Scottish highlands and what it lacks in size (40km of pistes), it compensates for in diversity and convenience.

Skiing Scotland: A Guide To Scottish Ski Resorts

Finding your way around Glenshee

On the one hand, you can’t exactly get lost on your way to Glenshee: It sits on one of the only A roads that stretches into the Cairngorms National Park in Perthshire, and as a result, it’s fairly isolated, with the pistes starting away from the hubbub of civilisation. For some, this is idyllic, but if it’s the wild and wacky après-ski culture that you live for, then maybe this just isn’t for you. It helps if you’re in possession of a car of your own too.

glenshee skiing in scotland

Glenshee Ski Information

  • Altitude: 2,132ft
  • Pistes: 40km
  • Green: 8 (22%)
  • Blue: 13 (36%)
  • Red: 13 (36%)
  • Black: 2
  • Ski Lifts:  22 (Overall)- 3 Chairlifts, 16 Pomas, 3 T-bars
  • Cross Country Skiing: Information available at resort
glenshee skiing in scotland
Pictured: Skiers and snowboarders enjoying one of the slopes at Glenshee (Photo via iStock).

Glenshee Equipment Hire

You might find yourself a bit spoilt for choice in Glenshee when it comes to selecting a place to grab a pair of skis or snowboards from for the day (the same goes for clothing).

10 Best Skis For Beginners

Skiing In The UK: A Guide To The Indoor Snow Centres In England And Scotland

Places To Stay In Glenshee

skiing in glenshee scotland
Ski during the day, and stay at a castle overnight at the beautiful Dalmunzie Castle Hotel in Glenshee.

Accommodation is limited compared to other resorts that you might have visited… But how often can you say that you stayed in a castle or a tree house on your ski trip?!

Dalmunzie Castle Hotel

Telephone: 01250 885224

Address: Dalmunzie Castle, Glenshee, Perthshire, PH10 7QG

For more information, visit the Dalmunzie Castle Hotel website

Glenisla Hotel

        Telephone: 01575 582223

        Address: Glenisla Hotel, Kirkton of Glenisla, Blairgowrie, PH11 8PH

        For more information, please visit the Glenisla Hotel website

Glenkilrie Bed & Breakfast

Telephone: 01250 882241

Address: Glenkilrie House, Blacklunans, Blairgowrie, Perthshire, PH10 7LR

For more information, please visit the Glenkilrie Bed & Breakfast website

The Glenshee Treehouse

Telephone: 01250 882200

Address: Dalnoid Holiday Cottages, Glenshee, Blairgowrie, Perthshire, PH10 7LR

For more information on The Glenshee Treehouse stay, visit the Dalnoid website

Drumfork Estate (self catered holiday lets)

        Telephone: 0333 2101055

        Address: Drumfork Estate, Blacklunans, Perthshire, PH10 7JY

For more information on the self-catered holiday cottages on the Drumfork Estate, visit the Solid Luxury website

Gulabin Lodge Outdoor Centre (self catered hostel)

        Telephone: 01250 885255

Address: Gulabin Lodge, Spittal of Glenshee, by Blairgowrie, Perthshire, PH10 7QE

For more information please visit the Gulabin Lodge Outdoor Centre website

Places To Eat, Drink, And Party In Glenshee

glenshee skiing in scotland
Pictured: The Meall ‘o’ Dhar Café at Glenshee, Scotland.

Base Café

Open all year around, the base café at the bottom of the mountain serves snacks and meals on the premises, locally sourced food. From delicious breakfast to kick start your day through to lunches, dinners, and more, the Base Café is there for every occasion!

Also fully licensed, you can treat the Base Café as your very own après ski bar and enjoy a pint on a nice day, or snuggle up inside with a Gluhwein.

Cairnwell Café (on the mountain)

When it becomes accessible during the winter, the Cairnwell Café is the one to head to for the best panoramic views across the snowy Scottish highlands. Café itself offers freshly prepared food and a lunch menu that changes daily. Cairnwell Café is also licensed so you can enjoy a glass of wine with your lunch. Closes at 4pm.

Meall ‘o’ Dhar Café (on the mountain)

Nestled in the centre of the valley, the Meall ‘o’ Dhar Café has that Alpine chalet feel, offering a warm refuge on a stormy and acting as a sun trap when the weather is good. Offering up a variety of small meals, snacks and drinks to grab on the go (and chips, don’t forget the chips!), it’s a handy little stop off point for skiers and snowboarders on the mountain.

You May Also Like:

Skiing Scotland: A Guide To Scottish Ski Resorts

Skiing In Chile: A Guide To Ski Resorts In Chile

