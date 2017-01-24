Piste machine sorting out the slopes at the Scottish ski resort Glenshee (Photo: iStock).

Sometimes hopping across the Channel to France and then doing the several hours of travel to the Alps for some skiing can feel like a whole lotta faff that costs you big bucks, becomes overly complicated (I mean, passports, right?!), and usually spills over into a week long holiday when you’re looking for something quick and easy.

Well, why not mix things up a little bit and grab some time on skis on a resort that literally sits on our doorstep? The ski resort of Glenshee sits in the Scottish highlands and what it lacks in size (40km of pistes), it compensates for in diversity and convenience.

Finding your way around Glenshee

On the one hand, you can’t exactly get lost on your way to Glenshee: It sits on one of the only A roads that stretches into the Cairngorms National Park in Perthshire, and as a result, it’s fairly isolated, with the pistes starting away from the hubbub of civilisation. For some, this is idyllic, but if it’s the wild and wacky après-ski culture that you live for, then maybe this just isn’t for you. It helps if you’re in possession of a car of your own too.