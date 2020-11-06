Onto the lens, the team at Spektrum have gone for the best in the business – Zeiss optics. To put that comment into perspective, the (very, if we say so ourselves) professional studio shots used for this buyer’s guide were all shot on camera lenses packing Zeiss glass within them.

This lens quality translates to 100% UV protection, while you’re on the slopes, with extremely high clarity that’ll help you when it comes to picking out any important features or obstacles.

This lens technology is wrapped up in that sleek frame, which is also packing some pretty impressive eco-credentials for good measure. Spektrum’s frames are made of plant-based biomaterials (corn). As a whole, 64% of the product is produced from this plant based biomaterial.

When it comes to dying the frames (a huge range of colours are available), a dye process that boosts the goggles durability and depth of colour has been selected. This vastly improves the colour performance, durability and scratch resistance of the frames. This process is also said to spare Spektrum’s workers and the environment from exposure to hazardous solvents and chemicals that are traditionally used.

So while Spektrum may have previously been off your goggle radar in recent years, we really do believe that their experience, sustainable practices, and decent values all come together in creating a pair of goggles that are more than capable of standing up to the likes of Smith and Oakley. Check out the Spektrum goggles on Surfdome offering, and see for yourself.

