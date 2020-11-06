Why We Chose The Spektrum Templet Essential: Sustainable, well thought out, Zeiss technology
Price: £104
Although they might look like the new kids on the block, the Swedish based goggle manufacturer Spektrum clearly knows a thing or two about making a decent pair of sunglasses. Co-founded by a mixture of ex-professional skiers and snowboarders, they come with bags of new ideas and novel ways of creating a trusty pair of ski goggles. We’re big fans of what they’ve achieved.
The Templet Essentials are a brand new pair of goggles from Spektrum, ones that have been designed in collaboration with one of Sweden’s most successful downhill world (and Olympic) champions, Ingemar Stenmark. Ingemar also happens to be a co-owner of Spektrum too so it’s understandable that the team have got their heads together in order to gain insight from a man who has seen it all in the world of ski racing.
Features
Ingemar’s six decades of ski racing experience can be seen in the Templet Essential goggles. First thing to note is the increased field of view, which has been achieved by moving any unnecessary frame material out of the way of your peripherals in an effort to keep your view clear.
This reduction in frame material is also said to improve the goggle-helmet fit, allowing your goggles to slip underneath a wide range of ski helmets. Good riddance to the gaper gap, once and for all.
