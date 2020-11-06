Spektrum Templet Essential Goggles | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Spektrum Templet Essential Goggles | Review

The Templet Essentials are an extremely high performing pair of goggles, in a sustainable package

Why We Chose The Spektrum Templet Essential: Sustainable, well thought out, Zeiss technology

Price: £104

Although they might look like the new kids on the block, the Swedish based goggle manufacturer Spektrum clearly knows a thing or two about making a decent pair of sunglasses. Co-founded by a mixture of ex-professional skiers and snowboarders, they come with bags of new ideas and novel ways of creating a trusty pair of ski goggles. We’re big fans of what they’ve achieved.

“We’re big fans of what they’ve achieved”

The Templet Essentials are a brand new pair of goggles from Spektrum, ones that have been designed in collaboration with one of Sweden’s most successful downhill world (and Olympic) champions, Ingemar Stenmark. Ingemar also happens to be a co-owner of Spektrum too so it’s understandable that the team have got their heads together in order to gain insight from a man who has seen it all in the world of ski racing.

Features

Ingemar’s six decades of ski racing experience can be seen in the Templet Essential goggles. First thing to note is the increased field of view, which has been achieved by moving any unnecessary frame material out of the way of your peripherals in an effort to keep your view clear.

This reduction in frame material is also said to improve the goggle-helmet fit, allowing your goggles to slip underneath a wide range of ski helmets. Good riddance to the gaper gap, once and for all.

Onto the lens, the team at Spektrum have gone for the best in the business – Zeiss optics. To put that comment into perspective, the (very, if we say so ourselves) professional studio shots used for this buyer’s guide were all shot on camera lenses packing Zeiss glass within them.

Bear with us one moment while we high-five our own team for their epic work, all you have to do is take one look at the quality of the shots and you’ll soon realise the quality of this lens technology is second to none. Have we blown our own trumpet a bit too much there? Quite possibly. 

This lens quality translates to 100% UV protection, while you’re on the slopes, with extremely high clarity that’ll help you when it comes to picking out any important features or obstacles. 

This lens technology is wrapped up in that sleek frame, which is also packing some pretty impressive eco-credentials for good measure. Spektrum’s frames are made of plant-based biomaterials (corn). As a whole, 64% of the product is produced from this plant based biomaterial. 

“Spektrum’s frames are made of plant-based biomaterials”

When it comes to dying the frames (a huge range of colours are available), a dye process that boosts the goggles durability and depth of colour has been selected. This vastly improves the colour performance, durability and scratch resistance of the frames. This process is also said to spare Spektrum’s workers and the environment from exposure to hazardous solvents and chemicals that are traditionally used.

Conclusion

So while Spektrum may have previously been off your goggle radar in recent years, we really do believe that their experience, sustainable practices, and decent values all come together in creating a pair of goggles that are more than capable of standing up to the likes of Smith and Oakley. Check out the Spektrum goggles on Surfdome offering, and see for yourself.

