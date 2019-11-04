Unrailistic 2 | Watch Jesper Tjäder's Mastery Of Skiing Rails - Mpora

Skiing

Unrailistic 2 | Watch Jesper Tjäder’s Mastery Of Skiing Rails

Three years since the original, Jesper flexes his creativity muscles once again in the all new Unrailistic 2

Ever been sat playing the video game ‘Steep’, pulling unrealistic combination of tricks after unrealistic combinations of tricks, thinking that no human will ever be able to reach such levels? Well, super-swede Jesper Tjäder is again on hand to push the sport of freestyle skiing that bit closer to those video game levels in his long awaited film Unrailistic 2.

If you’ve not yet watched the original Unrailistic video, then head over and watch that ASAP – it’s a mind blowing three minutes that’ll leave you questioning yourself “Did he really just pull that off?!”

“Jesper Tjäder is again on hand to push the sport of freestyle skiing that bit closer to those video game levels”

This, the all new Unrailistic 2 is equally breathtaking – but on a more technical level – with Jesper being able to land a staggering amount of tricks that have never been done before (apart from being consecutively performed on repeat in Jesper’s mind, of course). Expect to see a flip onto an S-Bend, with a flip off and a 40 metre S-Bend down to a kinked step down, to name just a few.

Oh and if you thought all of the above was too good to be true, then give the behind the scenes episode of Unrailistic 2.0 a watch below, showing 118 attempts at that gobsmacking triple S-bend rail, before the Swede finally nails it.

