Skiing

Best Ski Films of 2019/2020

It's premiere season, so we've brought together the best of what's to come in this handy guide

Yeah, we know. You’ve already heard us bang on about how winter is just around the corner until the cows come home (we’re excited alright). Following on from the release of our Backcountry Ski Guide , which presumably you’ve already spent some time looking at (it’s good, you should), we’re now itching more than ever to click into our bindings for the first slide of the season. With that in mind, we’ve come up with this handy guide of incoming ski movies to increase your anticipation to the point where you’re ready to explode by the time you head out on that first ‘gondy’ lap of the season.

Most of these movies will have film premieres in many of the major cities around the world, so follow the links provided to work out where and when they’re screening. If you can’t make the premieres, don’t sweat it. They’ll usually have a digital premiere which you can cast your eyes over instead.

Faction Skis: The Collective

Groovy French tunes, slick Red Bull Media House cinematography and of course, some of the most stylish riders on the planet. This is nothing less than we’d expect from Switzerland born and bred Faction Skis, in their new Faction Collective film for 2019.

Featuring pretty much the whole spectrum of Faction athletes, ‘The Collective’ has been made to show the full breadth of talent that Faction has on their books – oh and of course it features range of their skis; skis that can take on pretty much any condition you can think of (we spy a Dictator or two).

Faction’s last big film ‘This is Home’ showcased the hometowns of the Faction riders. This year, Faction have gone with the story of the beauty of skiing as a crew – with the film showing off that shared sense of purpose between skiers.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Picture Clothing: Shelter

In the words of Levi Luggen, who features in ‘Shelter’, “You savour the descent so much more when you earn it. Nothing tastes better than a good meal in a mountain hut while sitting next to the fireplace after a long ascent, waiting in anticipation for the next day’s turns.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves, really.

‘Shelter’ follows a group of mates – Leo, Thomas, Mat, Levi and Jeremy Jones as they explore the hidden valleys and remote peaks of the Alps via the high alpine hut system. Genuine exploration interspersed with real skiing scenes, we’re looking forward to seeing the full film.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Teton Gravity Research: Winterland

TGR has arguably the most star-studded lineup of athletes on tap and it looks like they’ve pulled in the lot for their 2019 film – Winterland. Rather than beat around the bush, we’re just going to just drop the whole athlete roster below to show you just how punchy you can expect this film to be…

Angel Collinson, Cam Riley, Christina Lustenberger, Clayton Vila, Cody Townsend, Colter Hincliffe, Elyse Saugstad, Fabian Lentsch, Griffin Post, Hadley Hammer, Ian McIntosh, Jeremy Jones, Johnny Collinson, Kai Jones, Mari Carter, Nick McNutt, Nicky Keefer, Robin Van Gyn, Sage Cattabriga Alosa, Sam Smoothy, Sean Jordan, Tim Durtschi and Todd Ligare.

We can’t wait to see how they’re going to cram all that talent in there in under 30 minutes.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Matchstick Productions: Return To Send’er

‘Return To Send’er’ follows the backstories of some of the top freeskiers out there right now – Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch and Logan Pehota. As it says in the film’s official description: “A renowned veteran, a stunning rookie, a mind-blowing innovator and a big mountain star carrying on his father’s legacy – are all captured in oversized personal segments based largely around each skier’s home turf.”

Most importantly to you and I is that these boys know how to send it. Buckle up.

Click Here for the UK premiere tickets.

Blank Collective: The 7 Stages Of Blank

Screams of stoke, one or two YEEEEW’s and some of the “Deepest powder skiing of their lives”. This one may initially look like the usual 2010 ski movie format, but hang on in there as Salomon have brought out the big guns with their new film – ‘The 7 Stages Of Blank’.

Expect to see the likes of Stan Rey, Alexi Godbout, Josh Daiek, Mike Douglas and more hoofing it off cliffs, popping through pillow lines, with a bit of old school ski mountaineering thrown in for good measure. ‘The 7 Stages Of Blank’ has already premiered in Whistler (on September 28th), but is going to get its digital premiere over on Salomon TV on October 22nd.

Head over to Salomon TV to watch online from the 22nd October.

Legs of Steel & Volkl: 121

With many of the big production companies trying to weave artistic perfection into their latest releases, it’s sometimes easy to get distracted from the core concept of ski movies (watching the world’s best skiers rip it up in some of the planet’s most stunning locations)

Volkl and Legs of Steel have brought it back to the old school, with their latest movie based around Volkls all new ski – the 121. Is it an advert? Yeah, I guess it is, in a way. But we don’t care, because you can expect 25 minutes of heavy skiing featuring the likes of Paddy Graham, Colter Hincliffe, Bene Mayr and our man Markus Eder, to name just a few.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Warren Miller: Timeless

You can’t write a top ski films article without including something from legends of the game Warren Miller Entertainment. Since its inception in 1949, Warren Miller Entertainment have produced a feature-length film per year (they’re now onto their 70th film).

‘Timeless’ has been written to show the culture that makes skiing what it is to this day. Expect to see legends like Ian Morrison, Glen Plake, Austin Ross, Marcus Caston and Lorraine Huber skiing in famous ski areas in Austria, British Columbia, Colorado, France, Switzerland and Wyoming.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Tanner Hall: In the Meantime

Ski boss Tanner Hall – Big Air and Slope Style gold medalist, turned his attention to the freeride scene after the 18/19 season became his debut year in the Freeride World Tour. This isn’t just a freeride focused film though. Expect freestyle, powder, and big mountain segments blended together, with Tanner almost definitely underlining his status as one of the most versatile skiers around.

Premiere dates TBC.

DPS Cinematic: Stone’s Throw

DPS first launched their cinematic project five years ago. Since then, there has been skiing banger after skiing banger year after year – our most favourite being Sun Dog.

‘Stone’s Throw’ is a short film about DPS athlete Dash Long. Dash’s ‘real’ job is in real estate, but the film shows how it’s possible for Dash to escape the city life of Salt Lake and head of for a run or two in the backcountry

‘Stone’s Throw’ premiered over in Salt Lake City on October 3rd, so you’re now able to watch the full nine minutes of brilliance above.

Online Release Date: Out now – watch Stone’s Throw above.

Level 1: Romance

Expect some heavy freeride and powder edits with Level 1’s new annual release. We’ve come to expect the good stuff from the Level 1 gang after 20 years of producing some of the finest ski edits out there. Sadly, this is sadly going to be the final chapter of annual films by Level 1. That being said, we’re sure they’re not going to be gone for good.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

