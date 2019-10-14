Yeah, we know. You’ve already heard us bang on about how winter is just around the corner until the cows come home (we’re excited alright). Following on from the release of our Backcountry Ski Guide , which presumably you’ve already spent some time looking at (it’s good, you should), we’re now itching more than ever to click into our bindings for the first slide of the season. With that in mind, we’ve come up with this handy guide of incoming ski movies to increase your anticipation to the point where you’re ready to explode by the time you head out on that first ‘gondy’ lap of the season.

Most of these movies will have film premieres in many of the major cities around the world, so follow the links provided to work out where and when they’re screening. If you can’t make the premieres, don’t sweat it. They’ll usually have a digital premiere which you can cast your eyes over instead.

Faction Skis: The Collective

Groovy French tunes, slick Red Bull Media House cinematography and of course, some of the most stylish riders on the planet. This is nothing less than we’d expect from Switzerland born and bred Faction Skis, in their new Faction Collective film for 2019.

Featuring pretty much the whole spectrum of Faction athletes, ‘The Collective’ has been made to show the full breadth of talent that Faction has on their books – oh and of course it features range of their skis; skis that can take on pretty much any condition you can think of (we spy a Dictator or two).

Faction’s last big film ‘This is Home’ showcased the hometowns of the Faction riders. This year, Faction have gone with the story of the beauty of skiing as a crew – with the film showing off that shared sense of purpose between skiers.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Picture Clothing: Shelter

In the words of Levi Luggen, who features in ‘Shelter’, “You savour the descent so much more when you earn it. Nothing tastes better than a good meal in a mountain hut while sitting next to the fireplace after a long ascent, waiting in anticipation for the next day’s turns.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves, really.

‘Shelter’ follows a group of mates – Leo, Thomas, Mat, Levi and Jeremy Jones as they explore the hidden valleys and remote peaks of the Alps via the high alpine hut system. Genuine exploration interspersed with real skiing scenes, we’re looking forward to seeing the full film.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Teton Gravity Research: Winterland

TGR has arguably the most star-studded lineup of athletes on tap and it looks like they’ve pulled in the lot for their 2019 film – Winterland. Rather than beat around the bush, we’re just going to just drop the whole athlete roster below to show you just how punchy you can expect this film to be…

Angel Collinson, Cam Riley, Christina Lustenberger, Clayton Vila, Cody Townsend, Colter Hincliffe, Elyse Saugstad, Fabian Lentsch, Griffin Post, Hadley Hammer, Ian McIntosh, Jeremy Jones, Johnny Collinson, Kai Jones, Mari Carter, Nick McNutt, Nicky Keefer, Robin Van Gyn, Sage Cattabriga Alosa, Sam Smoothy, Sean Jordan, Tim Durtschi and Todd Ligare.

We can’t wait to see how they’re going to cram all that talent in there in under 30 minutes.

Click Here for the premiere dates.

Matchstick Productions: Return To Send’er

‘Return To Send’er’ follows the backstories of some of the top freeskiers out there right now – Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch and Logan Pehota. As it says in the film’s official description: “A renowned veteran, a stunning rookie, a mind-blowing innovator and a big mountain star carrying on his father’s legacy – are all captured in oversized personal segments based largely around each skier’s home turf.”

Most importantly to you and I is that these boys know how to send it. Buckle up.

Click Here for the UK premiere tickets.