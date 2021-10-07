Why we chose the Volkl Flair 75: High-performance, effortless, grippy

Lengths (cm): 147, 154, 161

Sidecut (mm): 126 / 75 / 105

Radius: 13.5m @ 161cm

Rocker Profile: Camber and double rocker

Weight (per ski): 1810g (161cm)

Price: £325

The Flair 75 is a high-performance women’s piste ski made with Völkl’s know-how. It’s just as enjoyable in small turns at low speed as it is in big turns at high speed. A ski that is easy to handle for an intermediate skier and solid enough at an advanced level.

Volkl have a few options under their Flair series, offering piste orientated skis for all levels of female skiers. The Flair 75 is a mid option of the range with a 75 width under foot, making it an easy to manoeuvre piste ski.

Build

Built with a classic wood core for durability and holding a smooth consistent flex along the ski, perfect for early morning groomers or hard packed ice. The Flair 75 has a full sidewall along the entire length of the ski, keeping it stable and powerful at high speeds.

Volkl have integrated their ‘Powered by Steel’ technology into the Flair, which enhances its durability with a steel layer within the ski. This metal layer also provides controlled flex and smoother skiing especially at higher speeds and on hard snow.

Volkl Flair 75 Shaping

Tip and tail rocker has been used to aid turn initiation – something intermediate skiers will enjoy especially in steeper more daunting terrain where you might need to skid the ski – but confidence and control has been achieved with camber underfoot. This, coupled with its solid P-tex 2100 base, provides a smooth stable ski that’s more than capable of some high-speed arcing carves.