Volkl Flair 75 Women's Piste Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Volkl Flair 75 Women’s Piste Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

Enjoy effortless groomers? The Volkl Flair 75 is for you

Why we chose the Volkl Flair 75: High-performance, effortless, grippy

Lengths (cm): 147, 154, 161
Sidecut (mm): 126 / 75 / 105
Radius: 13.5m @ 161cm
Rocker Profile: Camber and double rocker
Weight (per ski): 1810g (161cm)
Price: £325 

BUY HERE

The Flair 75 is a high-performance women’s piste ski made with Völkl’s know-how. It’s just as enjoyable in small turns at low speed as it is in big turns at high speed. A ski that is easy to handle for an intermediate skier and solid enough at an advanced level.

Volkl have a few options under their Flair series, offering piste orientated skis for all levels of female skiers. The Flair 75 is a mid option of the range with a 75 width under foot, making it an easy to manoeuvre piste ski.  

Build

Built with a classic wood core for durability and holding a smooth consistent flex along the ski, perfect for early morning groomers or hard packed ice. The Flair 75 has a full sidewall along the entire length of the ski, keeping it stable and powerful at high speeds.

“Built with a classic wood core for durability”

Volkl have integrated their ‘Powered by Steel’ technology into the Flair, which enhances its durability with a steel layer within the ski. This metal layer also provides controlled flex and smoother skiing especially at higher speeds and on hard snow.

Volkl Flair 75 Shaping

Tip and tail rocker has been used to aid turn initiation – something intermediate skiers will enjoy especially in steeper more daunting terrain where you might need to skid the ski – but confidence and control has been achieved with camber underfoot. This, coupled with its solid P-tex 2100 base, provides a smooth stable ski that’s more than capable of some high-speed arcing carves.

With a width of 75mm, the Volkl Flair 75 is comfortable on all pistes. The smaller turn radius (13.5 at 165cm) makes it agile in short turns, but the steel reinforced construction means it can also hold its stability in long fast turns. 

Who Is The Volkl Flair 75 For?

The Volkl Flair 75 model is a piste-orientated ski aimed at women looking to progress their skiing to the next level. The makeup and shaping of the ski makes carving effortless, providing grip and stability due its full length side wall, metal plate and cambered profile.

The long rocker at the tip and tail help with movability and turn initiation making it an accessible ski for women wanting to improve their piste skiing.

The Volkl Flair 75 is a super easy to handle piste ski offering up effortless carving piste turns. The slightly rockered tip and tail make it suitable for intermediate skiers looking to progress their piste performance, whilst the full sidewall keeps it stable giving confidence for those more advanced skiers, wanting to charge at high speeds without the ski wavering. 

It’s a perfect piste ski for women skiers who want to have fun and enjoy graceful performance without working too hard.

What Is The Volkl Flair 75 Good At?

Versatility: 8/10
Carving: 8/10
Approachability : 9/10

You May Also Like

Share

Topics:

Piste Skis Volkl Skis

Related Articles

Skiing

Powder Skis | Best For Winter 2022

A guide to the best skis for powder, and why they're perfect for skiing in the deep stuff.

The Best Powder Skis Of 2021 – 2022 | Skis That Offer Maximum Floatation For The Deep Days
Skiing

Freestyle Skis | Best For 2022

Built to take a beating in the park, here's our pick of the best

Best Freestyle Skis For 2021-2022 | Durable And Playful Skis Built To Lap The Park
Skiing

Volkl Blaze 106 | Review

A light freeride ski for skiers who want to venture across the mountain in search of those freshies

Volkl Blaze 106 Freeride Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

All-Mountain Skis | Best For 2022

Dreaming of that one ski quiver? Here's our pick of the best all-mountain skis of 2021-2022

The Best All-Mountain Skis Of 2021-2022 | Versatile Skis That Can Take On The Whole Mountain
Skiing

Volkl M6 Mantra | Review

The Mantra lives on in this classic – and now updated – all-mountain shape

Volkl M6 Mantra All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Enjoy effortless groomers? The Volkl Flair 75 is for you

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production