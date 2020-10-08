Aside from the return of the metal laminates, Volkl has made use of a blend of beech and poplar for the core – to help further boost the dampening qualities. And, as if you’d expect anything less from a ski of this calibre, it’s worth mentioning that full sidewalls have been used for the full length of the ski

All of the above results in an (unsurprisingly) stiff ski. In fact, it’s one of the stiffest skis in the Ski 100 for that matter. We’d compare this stiffness to that of the Faction Dictator series, which similarly paired two sheets of titanal to create a thuggish flex pattern.

Volkl Katana 106 Shaping

While the original metal Katana featured a fully rockered profile with no camber underfoot, Volkl have added 2.5 mm of camber underfoot here – with traditional rocker in the tips and tails. This further bolsters the Katanas’ all-mountain credentials, whereas the original metal Katana held a slightly more soft snow bias.

In terms of sidecut, Volkl have brought in their 3 Radius Sidecut, which pairs a tight centre radius underfoot, and an open radius in the tips and tails. This is said to improve turn initiation in lower speeds, while also improving stability at higher speeds (when you’re able to flex the ski, and load up the tips and tails).

“If you’ve got the Samurai skills to control this Katana… you’re going to be in for one hell of a ride”

Who Is The Volkl Katana 106 For?

All of the above has resulted in a ski that really does do the Katana name justice. The dual sheets of contoured titanal gives the Katana 108 the edge the V-Werks Katana was previously missing. The addition of camber underfoot, and the 3 Radius Sidecut improve the versatility of this ski, making it that bit more of an all mountain thoroughbred (we were extremely impressed with the versatility of the original Katana, mind).

With all this in mind, we could see the Katana 108 cutting its way around the entire mountain, in almost any conditions that are thrown your way (you may want a different tool for hard ice, but that goes without saying for a ski this wide). Combine this with the all new Marker Duke P16, and the Salomon Shift 130 boots, and you’ve got yourself a killer setup that’ll rip the mountain at any speed whether you’re in the resort or out in the backcountry.

Although Volkl have attempted to make this ski a little more appealing to a wider audience, we’d still only recommend this ski to advanced and expert skiers. Those sheets of titanal are still going to be begging for speed in order to load the edges up, and the 2400g weight of the ski means that this Katana still remains a pretty demanding ski – particularly in tighter spaces. If you’ve got the Samurai skills to control this Katana though, you’re going to be in for one hell of a ride.

What Is The Volkl Katana 106 Good At?

Dampening: 9/10

Stability at Speed: 8/10

All Mountain Performance: 8/10

You May Also Like

Scott Scrapper 115 Jeremie Heitz Promodel 2020 – 2021 | Review

Faction Candide 5.0 2020 – 2021 | Review