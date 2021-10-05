Why we chose the Volkl M6 Mantra: Powerful, versatile, classic

Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184 & 191

Sidecut (mm): 135 / 96 / 119 (177 cm)

Radius: 18m (177 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): TBCg

Price: £640 / €675 / $700

We’ve been big fans of Volkl’s Mantra shape for many years. If we’re ever at a ski test, there’s a good chance we’ll reach for a pair of Mantras to warm up our legs and dial in our testing heads on these trusty skis.

Don’t just listen to us, either. The shape has quickly been picked up by many advanced to expert skiers – professionals and punters alike – around the world as their go-to all-mountain ski that can tackle just about everything on the mountain, no matter what the mountains decide to throw their way.

“For 2021, the legendary Mantra build sees an update to create an even more approachable ski”

Now for 2021, the legendary Mantra build sees an update to create an even more approachable ski that you can depend on when you’re unsure of the conditions that are going to be thrown your way.

Volkl M6 Mantra Build

Volkl have long been known for their extremely powerful titanal builds and this lives on through the Mantra shape in what Volkl calls their Tailored Titanal Frame, which sees an update for this year. While previous titanal frames were made from a one size fits all sheet of titanal, the updated frame is made up of three sections of titanal: one solid section underfoot and two sheets towards the tips and tails.

The two sheets are shaped to provide power towards the edges and are positioned close to the tips and tails. The tailored design means that the shorter the ski, the less titanal that’s used. This makes for an extremely snappy ski for lightweight or less powerful skiers. On the flip side, the longer skis feature more titanal for improved power and a damp ride for those who are capable of taking on a more demanding pair of skis.