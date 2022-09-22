Volkl Revolt 121 Powder Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Volkl Revolt 121 Powder Ski 2022 – 2023 | Review

A common choice among some of the heaviest off-piste skiers in the world, the Revolt 121 is a direct culmination of the ideas and opinions cooked up by Volkl's pro team

Why we chose the Revolt 121: Fun, floaty, powerful

Lengths (cm): 177, 184 & 191cm
Sidecut (mm): 143 / 121 / 135 (All Lengths)
Radius: (R1) 20m, (R2) 19, (R3) 20 (184cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2,320g (184cm)
Price: £650

MORE INFO

To round this ski up, I could simply point you in the direction of a Legs of Steel production. You would understand much more about how these skis are built and why they are so popular, so please go and watch their stuff after reading this review. A culmination of Volkl’s professional backcountry team and Head ski engineers, who are responsible for some of the brands best creations, the Revolt 121 is nothing short of brilliant (even when compared to what they’ve created in the past). 

Built to withstand some of the biggest impacts in the backcountry, whether that be a natural cliff drop or the consequences of a huge handmade booter, this freeride ski can take a beating. On top of this, it’s also the perfect tool to find yourself skiing fresh lines in the world’s deepest snow with.

Constructed with a multilayer woodcore, a combination of poplar and beech, the Revolt 121 has a playful feel in the tip and tail. As the ski tapers towards the centre though, it becomes stiffer and more solid to aid the stomping of those landings. This is all paired together with the full sidewall construction of the ski, which increases durability but also allows the ski to have a more natural flex pattern as it reaches the thinner tip and tail. 

At 121mm under the foot, the primary aim of this ski is to fully maximise performance in the soft snow. Taking this ski on piste would be like trying to cut steak with a butter knife, it just wouldn’t work out the way you’d want it to. These skis are notably seen under the feet of Freeride World Tour podium skiers and, no surprises, they tend to want to steer clear from groomed tracks as much as possible.

When these skis are placed into their optimum conditions, the aggressive tapered shape but wide profile provide an extremely ‘surfy’ and intuitive feel. They’re surprisingly easy to control for a ski so wide and (relatively) heavy. If smearing, slashing, sliding, and snurfing are words that you can use to describe your skiing style, this ski is pointing itself right at you. It’s playful yet nimble, heavy but stable, and wide but surprisingly versatile. 

For me, the new Marker Duke PT is the binding I would choose to stick on these skis. It’s the combination most skied by the Volkl athletes, and with good reason. Hitting big booters and riding deep powder are the areas this ski is meant to excel at, so a binding that is super sturdy and which can take a beating is just as important as the ski itself.

The exploration of new hits and untouched snow can also require some hiking/touring, so the option to click the ski into hike mode and find your way up the hill could come in handy. Let’s just say, here and now though, that this is not really a ski you would want under your feet for a big long tour. The weight and shape are not ideal for that scenario so please stay well away from your all out touring bindings here. On the other side of things, if you are just someone who is focused on downhill performance, and never really find yourself needing to skin up, a pair of Griffons/Jesters could be excellent (depending on your required DIN range).

What Is The Volkl Revolt 121 Good At? 

Versatility: 8/10
Carving: 7/10
Soft Snow: 10/10

Share

Topics:

Freeride Ski Powder Skis Ski 100 2022/23 Volkl Skis
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production