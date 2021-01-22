The Chairlift | Salomon Film Celebrates The Impact Chairlifts Have Had On Ski Culture - Mpora

Skiing

The Chairlift | Salomon Film Celebrates The Impact Chairlifts Have Had On Ski Culture

New Salomon film looks at the overlooked, under appreciated, greatest invention in the history of skiing

The other day we published some words on how we were, because of lockdown, missing standing in chairlift queues with our mates. Funny old world, isn’t it? Because mere days after we published that this film from Salomon called ‘The Chairlift’ was pointed out to us and, yes, it pretty much sums up what we were talking about.

We don’t really miss the queues, what we miss is that shared experience of going up the mountains together. Whether you’re an out and out ski touring type, who’s all about earning your turns, or a one ski holiday a year type person who mostly stays on piste to shred the cordurouy you both have memories of being on a chairlift (and have probably been on a chairlift together).

Screenshot via YouTube (Salomon TV)

This nice little film from Salomon, released in December 2020 and simply called ‘The Chairlift’, explores the history and culture of the lift. It celebrates the views, the jokes, and, perhaps most interestingly of all, the way chairlifts are a chance to slow down in a world that seems to be hurtling faster and faster towards an unspecified point on the horizon.

It might not being as action packed as your bog-standard shred edit but, honestly, there’s something to be said about that. In normal times, it maybe felt like that the chairlift was something to be endured. Right now, with the mountains closed to so many, they seem like a little slice of heaven.

