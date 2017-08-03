Besnik Sokoli is a superintendent of five buildings in Brooklyn, New York. He entered his first serious ski race in January 2017. Now he’s hoping to represent Kosovo in downhill skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Wall Street Journal recently released the awesome interview above with Besnik, which introduces you to his unique methods of training, his inspirational story and the competitive drive that has made it all possible.

It’s a story bound to be compared to the likes of Cool Runnings or Eddie the Eagle if he accomplishes his feat – film producers, keep those eyes peeled – and judging on his performances on the circuit so far, that’s not altogether out of the question.

Besnik has been competing on the East Coast for a while now and racking up impressive results, and more recently has been competing abroad in the likes of South Africa and Argentina in a bid to get the points he’ll need to compete in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next year.