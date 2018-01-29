X Games Success | British Skiers Izzy Atkin and James ‘Woodsy’ Woods Win Medals

Pictured: Izzy Atkin and James ‘Woodsy’ Woods collecting their silver and bronze X-Games medals respectively.

British skiers have won medals at the X Games, just weeks before they head to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Izzy Atkin won Silver in Ski Slopestyle on Saturday, while James ‘Woodsy’ Woods won Bronze in Ski Big Air later that afternoon. This success, amid a field of world class competition, is a huge boost to the confidence for Britain’s skiers and snowboarders as they get ready for the Olympics, which begins next week with the opening ceremony on the 9th February.

Izzy Atkin added X Games Silver to her trophy cabinet after also finding the podium with a third place finish in slope style at a World Cup event in Aspen two weeks ago. 19 year old Atkin, will be aiming to keep her winning streak going as she heads to the Olympics in Pyeongchang next month.

James ‘Woodsy’ Woods picked up Bronze in the Big Air at the X Games, and narrowly missed out on a medal in slopetyle, finishing fourth.

This success at the X Games, which draws the best snowboarders and skiers in the world to compete, is an encouraging indication of the potential for Britain to pick up medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Both Slopestyle and Big Air are events at the Winter Games, and Britain have no less than 25 skiers and snowboarders heading to Pyeongchang (a record number for Team GB).

