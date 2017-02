Some people say that American Football can be a bit of a slow game at times.

They say that it’s great when it gets going, but between the adverts, the time between quarters and the stopping and starting of the game itself, it can be hard to get into it.

So, how do you solve this problem? Simple.

You get rid of all of the breaks and… err… the pitch in its entirety and you mix it up with skydiving instead!