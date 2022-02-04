Over the last few years, discussions around diversity in action sports and adventure have quite rightly moved in a progressive direction (although there’s clearly a long way to go). Black Lines shines a light on snowboarding and race. It’s an excellent – and we’d argue essential – watch.

From first exposures to the joys of sliding around on snow, both in snow domes and in the mountains, to structural issues and obstacles within British society itself, this beautifully shot and edited film gets right to the heart of things. We can’t recommend it highly enough.











For more information on Snow Camp (they’re a really good bunch), head to their website.

