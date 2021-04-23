On top of the day-to-day stress faced by many young people, the prison-like pressures of Covid and the subsequent lockdowns heaped yet more weight on young people’s shoulders. Gavin told me how young people have lost out on qualifications, opportunities that may have presented themselves and, of course, 12 months in a on-and-off relationship with lockdowns – time that’ll never be given back to them.

With all this in mind, Snow Camp, like many other charities, have looked to take their work online to still be able to provide an impact on young people’s lives while the domes were slowly defrosting. “We’ve had various mini-projects within the lockdowns … We have been doing counselling stuff which is great, we have offered counselling to anyone who wants it as well because I do feel like there’s been a bit of a shock to the system as we come out of it [lockdown] and slowly start to make our way back to some sort of hopefully normality.”

This counselling came in the form of Snow Camp’s crucial ‘Stop. Breath. Think’ programme – a mental health support service for any young person, anywhere in the UK that provides almost instant responses from requests for support and help.

Given how well the service took off during the third (it’s too early to say final, right?) lockdown, Gavin’s now looking at ways to bring them into the main Snow Camp programmes, when they’re able to resume. “We’re looking at ways in which we can contact young people who have used the service at Stop. Breathe. Think and get them involved with Snow Camp programmes to give them the opportunity to learn skiing and snowboarding.”

With snow domes having survived the bumpy road of the consecutive lockdowns, there arguably hasn’t been a more essential time to get young people back in the domes with that feeling of snow under their feet again, and all the opportunities that come with that.

But, as like many things in this strange little world of ours, this is all down to the fluctuations of the Big C, with Gavin referencing the new regulations and rules that they’ll need to adhere to, to be able to keep providing young people with their essential programmes.

Having said that, there doesn’t seem like a bigger supporter of what Snow Camp does, than the domes themselves. “They are behind what we do and once we get there and we work together on providing these young people this opportunity it’s incredible and everyone gets behind it … we just wouldn’t be able to do what we do without their support.”

Find out more about Snow Camp here

A big thanks to the following snow centres that have been supporting Snow Camp: The Snow Centre, Snow Factor, Chill Factore, Bearsden Ski and Board and the Snow Dome.

