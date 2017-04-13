“We really have two different kinds of people coming here now,” says François Moser, our seasoned mountain guide for the weekend, and a man who has lived in Crans-Montana for the past 12 years.

“Usually it is only families that come, but now, especially at this time of year, you get the people who listen to this kind of music. Some people like it and others are saying it’s not good for the place because the people are coming from cities all over the world, and they’re a… different kind of people.”

We’re at ‘Caprices’, an annual music festival bringing the biggest names in techno to the upmarket, family-friendly Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

There certainly doesn’t seem to be many folk combining their time at the festival with turns on the slopes. We’re one of only a handful of people making use of the 140km of pisted runs, and most of the others are kids and beginners.