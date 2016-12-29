Photo: Quiksilver

Snowboarding pants are a basic but essential part of any snowboarding gear bag. You want a pair of pants that will keep you warm and dry all the way to apres drinks in the bar.

Snowboarding For Beginners: Everything You Need To Know About Snowboarding Gear

While there are some great discounts during the sales, we’ve selected the cheapest brand new snowboarding pants for under £100 in the UK.

If you haven’t already, take a look at our guides to the best cheap snowboarding jackets, snowboarding helmets and snowboarding boots.