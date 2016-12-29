Snowboarding Gear: 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100 - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Snowboarding Gear: 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100

Are you hunting for a pair of cheap snowboarding pants this winter? We’ve got the best selection on sale in the UK

Photo: Quiksilver

Snowboarding pants are a basic but essential part of any snowboarding gear bag. You want a pair of pants that will keep you warm and dry all the way to apres drinks in the bar.

Snowboarding For Beginners: Everything You Need To Know About Snowboarding Gear

While there are some great discounts during the sales, we’ve selected the cheapest brand new snowboarding pants for under £100 in the UK.

If you haven’t already, take a look at our guides to the best cheap snowboarding jackets, snowboarding helmets and snowboarding boots.

O’NEILL MEN’S AKDOV SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: O’Neill

Price: £95

O’Neill started off as a surfing company before branching into the world of snow wear. The Akdov are straight forward, simple pair of snowboarding pants. They have zips at the bottom of the legs, making it easier to put your snowboard boots on, plus a snow skirt to stop powder sneaking down into your boxer shorts. The Akdov pants come in black, grey, blue or beige.

Buy the O’Neill Akdov pants here

QUIKSILVER MEN’S ESTATE SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Quiksilver

Price: £100

Looking for a classic pair of snowboarding pants? Quiksilver Estate range are the most reasonably priced without sacrificing technical details. The Estate pants have a waterproof rating of 10,000mm/g which makes it both breathable and dry in wet snow. They are lined with insulating fabric and also have vents for dumping heat on those hot days.

Buy the Quiksilver Estate pants here

PROTEST MEN’S DENYS NOOS SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Protest

Price: £84

Protest was founded in Holland in 1993. Despite being a mountain-less country, the Dutch are seriously keen skiers and snowboarders. The Denys Noos pants are a great pair of snowboarding trousers that won’t break the bank. They are part of Protest’s Geotech 10,000 Series, which means they are both highly breathable and waterproof, perfect for hot or snowy  days on the slopes.

Buy the Protest Denys Noos pants here

PROTEST WOMEN’S HOPKINS SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Protest

Price: £84

Protest also make excellent women’s snowboarding gear. These Hopkins pants are a classic example. They have the same technical specifications as the men’s Denys Noos trousers with 10,000mm waterproofing plus a slightly higher waistband than some women’s pants for those that prefer more coverage. Colour wise, they come in pink, blue, black or cream.

Buy the Protest Hopkins pants here

BILLABONG MEN’S LOWDOWN SNOWBOARDING PANT

Photo: Billabong

Price: £98

Billabong might be a surf brand but they make rad snowboarding gear too. The Lowdown pants are waterproof and breathable to 10,000mm/g, which is a good basic standard for snowboard pants. These pants are tapered slightly at the knees to give a fitted look without restricting movement. They have critically taped seams to protect your skin from the elements.

Buy the Billabong Lowdown pants from Surfdome here

BILLABONG WOMEN’S MALLA SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Billabong

Price: £98

If you are looking for a jazzy pair of snow pants, look no further than Billabong’s Malla trousers. These women’s snowboard pants are a great bargain for those on a tight budget. Just like the men’s Lowdown pants, they have good 10,000mm/g waterproofing and breathability rating plus a tapered knee, so you won’t look like Will Smith in snowboard pants circa 1992.

Buy the Billabong Malla pants from Surfdome here

VOLCOM MEN’S CARBON SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Volcom

Price: £100

These relaxed fit, traditional baggy pants are ideal for any snowboarder looking for a bargain. Volcom’s Carbon pants are minimal in design but have a two-layer 8,000mm/g waterproof and breathability rating. The critically taped seams will keep the chill out plus the triple enforced rise will help avoid any embarrassing wear-and-tear in the crotch area.

Buy the Volcom Carbon pants here

VOLCOM WOMEN’S PINTO SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Volcom

Price: £100

The Volcom Pinto pants are the female equivalent of the men’s Carbon pants with a few small differences. They have the same technical waterproof/breathability figures but they also have a Zip Tech pant to jacket interface, where you can lock the two together to stop snow trickling down your backside. The Pinto pants are cut to a modern slim fit design, making them less baggy than the men’s pair and more fitted for women.

Buy the Volcom Pinto pants here

ANIMAL GYRON TECH SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Animal

Price: £100

Animal have one pair of snow pants on the market this year – and they are a steal at £100. Made with 8,000mm/g waterproofing and breathability plus a durable water repellent finish, they will keep you dry and warm on the mountain. The mesh-lined vents mean you can let out heat on those hot sunny spring days. The Gyron Tech pants just come in a simple black colour, because what more do you need?

Buy the Animal Gyron Tech pants here

ANIMAL VILLARZ TECH SNOWBOARDING PANTS

Photo: Animal

Price: £100

Just like the men’s Gyron Tech pants, Animal have created a pair of women’s snow pants for this winter. With fully taped seams, 80 grams of insulation and the same waterproof/breathability ratings as the men’s pair, these pants keep you warm and dry from first lifts to last lifts. Colour wise, they just come in black, so will match any snowboarding jacket.

Buy the Animal Villarz Tech pants here

You Might Also Like:

Here’s The Kickstarter Invention That Could Allow Skiers To Go Skiing In Snowboard Boots

5 Craziest Videos Of Ski Rescues

Heli Skiing: A Beginner’s Guide, And Why It’s Not Just For the Rich

Share

Topics:

inspiration list UK

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Riders for Refugees | How You Can Help People in Need This Christmas

How this charitable initiative set up by two snowboarders is making a difference

Riders for Refugees | How You Can Help People in Need This Christmas
Snowboarding

Schnapps, snow, and sharing a bed with a British Olympic hero

Altitude Comedy Festival Christmas 2016 Review

Altitude Comedy Festival 2016 Review
Snowboarding

Äsmosphere – The Teaser without Binders

  https://coresites-cdn.factorymedia.com/mpora_new/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Äsmosphere_Teaser_45Sec_HD.mp4 The movie Äsmophere is coming out on the 16th of December, and to celebrate this unique and original pow surfing flick, Wolle Nyvelt, founder of...

Äsmosphere – The Teaser without Binders
Snowboarding

Clothing Optional | Chinese Ski Resort Hosts Underwear Festival To Boost Visitor Numbers

When it comes to marketing a ski resort, this publicity stunt is definitely straight out of left field.

Lianhua Mountain Ski Resort In China Hosts Underwear Festival To Boost Visitor Numbers
Wellbeing

Zest For Life | Introducing The Holiday Company Who Combine Action Sports With Fitness

This new brand mixes rad sports like snowboarding and surfing with proper fitness sessions

Snowboarding, Fitness & Yoga Holidays | Introducing Zest, Who Combine Action Sports & Healthy Living
Snowboarding

Snowboarding Shops | 10 Of The Best Snowboarding Shops In The UK

Where are the best snowboarding shops in the UK? Read on and find out…

10 Of The Best Snowboarding Shops In The UK
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production